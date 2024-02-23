For millennials who grew up obsessively watching and quoting every line from The Devil Wears Prada (“Florals? For Spring? Groundbreaking.”), it almost feels like a full-circle moment to spot Anne Hathaway sitting front row at fashion shows. Of course, unlike her on-screen alter-ego, Andy Sachs, the award-winning isn’t raiding her office’s fashion closet for luxury looks to wear to said events — she works closely with esteemed celebrity stylist Erin Walsh. And lately it seems the duo can do no wrong when it comes to high-fashion moments. Case in point: On Feb. 23, Hathaway attended Versace’s Fall/Winter 2024 shown in Milan, and brought the heat in a sultry fire-engine red midi dress.

Hathaway is the very first celebrity to wear this number, as it was look 67 in the Italian fashion house’s Fall/Winter 2024 line (stars always get first dibs on designer looks, after all). The sleek number’s form-fitting silhouette fit like a glove on the actor, while the corset-like bodice and ruched details add a sense of intrigue. Though model Rianne Van donned the piece alongside gloves and pumps in the same vivid shade (as seen ahead), Hathaway made a few small tweaks to her front-row outfit. The A-lister went with a black, square-shaped handbag and pointy heels with a sweet bow. She kept her jewelry simple by skipping a necklace and instead opting for two large bangles and coordinating rings.

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment

WWD/Getty Images

And TZR editors, who are long-time The Devil Wears Prada fans, also noticed a reference from the 2006 film. One of the models cosplayed as Hathaway’s character, Andy, strutting down the runway in a look very similar to her first head-to-toe designer look in the movie. Yes, you know the scene: “Are you wearing the…?” Emily, played by Emily Blunt, asked Andy. “The Chanel boots? Yeah, I am,” Andy answered. Sure, the two looks may be a tad different, but both featured a sharp blazer and dramatic over-the-knee boots. Was this merely a coincidence, or did Donatella Versace plan for this, knowing Hathaway would be in attendance? We can’t say for certain either way. But regardless, this moment will be engrained in our brains for a long time.

Estrop/Getty Images Entertainment

All in all, our take? Hathaway’s Versace front-row look was another fashion win.