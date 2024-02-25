It’s not your average Saturday night, at least not in Hollywood. Instead of flocking to hot spot Sushi Park in a casual night-out look, the industry’s most prominent actors are gathered at Los Angeles’ Shrine Auditorium for the 30th Annual SAG Awards. Tonight, stars are at the annual event to honor the best acting performances in both film and television. But, in addition to the ceremony itself, the 2024 SAG Awards is serving up some of the best fashion looks we’ve seen all season — and no, that’s not an exaggeration.

The night still may be young, but it’s already proving to be one for the books. Take Barbie star Ariana Greenblatt, who was one of the first stars to arrive at the ceremony. The Hollywood darling’s red velvet custom gown from Vera Wang is truly in a class of its own. Another stellar fashion moment is from Greta Lee, a red carpet fixture. She looked so glamorous, opting for a pastel blue number from The Row and long leather gloves.

Plus, rumor has it The Devil Wears Prada cast — including Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, and Emily Blunt — is reuniting on stage tonight. So, we can only hope their looks will somehow nod to their characters’ early ‘2000s style (we’re talking cheetah print tops, tweed hats, and Chanel pearl necklaces).

Ready to ogle over the best fashion looks from the 2024 SAG Awards? If yes, continue ahead.

Naomi Watts

Monica Schipper/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In Christian Dior Couture.

Ciara

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

In Venus Prototype.

Tracee Ellis Ross

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

In custom Balmain.

Hannah Waddingham

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

In Tony Ward Couture.

Melissa McCarthy

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment

In custom Puey Quinones.

Sheryl Lee Ralph

Monica Schipper/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In Waad Aloqaili.

Da’Vine Joy Randolph

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

In custom Valdrin Sahiti.

Bel Powley

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

In Chanel.

Storm Reid

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

In custom Balmain.

Emily Blunt

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

In Louis Vuitton.

Rachel Brosnahan

Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

In Tamara Ralph.

Lily Gladstone

Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images

In custom Armani Privé.

Meryl Streep

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

In Prada.

Penélope Cruz

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

In custom Chanel.

Billie Eilish

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

In Vivienne Westwood.

Anne Hathaway

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

In Atelier Versace Couture.

Jennifer Aniston

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment

In Celine.

Carey Mulligan

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment

In custom Armani Privé.

Halle Bailey

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

In custom Dolce & Gabbana.

Quinta Brunson

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

In Saint Laurent.

Emma Stone

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

In custom Louis Vuitton.

Jessica Chastain

Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

In Armani Privé.

Margot Robbie

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

In Schiaparelli.

America Ferrera

Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

In custom Christian Dior.

Selena Gomez

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment

In custom Atelier Versace.

Ayo Edebiri

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment

In Luar.

Reese Witherspoon

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

In Elie Saab Haute Couture.

Elizabeth Debicki

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

In custom Armani Privé.

Danielle Brooks

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

In Christian Siriano.

Brie Larson

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

In custom Atelier Versace.

Maddie Ziegler

Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

In Alexander McQueen.

Joey King

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

In Givenchy.

Ali Wong

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

In Iris Van Herpen.

Laverne Cox

Monica Schipper/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In a vintage Alexander McQueen jacket, Bao Tranchi bodysuit, and custom Morgan Foote skirt.

Greta Lee

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

In The Row.

Leighton Meester

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment

In custom St. John.

Kathryn Hahn

Monica Schipper/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In Givenchy.

Ariana Greenblatt

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment

In custom Vera Wang.

More to come...