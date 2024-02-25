(Red Carpet)
The 2024 SAG Awards Fashion Looks Have Never Been Better
The glamour!
It’s not your average Saturday night, at least not in Hollywood. Instead of flocking to hot spot Sushi Park in a casual night-out look, the industry’s most prominent actors are gathered at Los Angeles’ Shrine Auditorium for the 30th Annual SAG Awards. Tonight, stars are at the annual event to honor the best acting performances in both film and television. But, in addition to the ceremony itself, the 2024 SAG Awards is serving up some of the best fashion looks we’ve seen all season — and no, that’s not an exaggeration.
The night still may be young, but it’s already proving to be one for the books. Take Barbie star Ariana Greenblatt, who was one of the first stars to arrive at the ceremony. The Hollywood darling’s red velvet custom gown from Vera Wang is truly in a class of its own. Another stellar fashion moment is from Greta Lee, a red carpet fixture. She looked so glamorous, opting for a pastel blue number from The Row and long leather gloves.
Plus, rumor has it The Devil Wears Prada cast — including Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, and Emily Blunt — is reuniting on stage tonight. So, we can only hope their looks will somehow nod to their characters’ early ‘2000s style (we’re talking cheetah print tops, tweed hats, and Chanel pearl necklaces).
Ready to ogle over the best fashion looks from the 2024 SAG Awards? If yes, continue ahead.
Naomi Watts
In Christian Dior Couture.
Ciara
In Venus Prototype.
Tracee Ellis Ross
In custom Balmain.
Hannah Waddingham
In Tony Ward Couture.
Melissa McCarthy
In custom Puey Quinones.
Sheryl Lee Ralph
In Waad Aloqaili.
Da’Vine Joy Randolph
In custom Valdrin Sahiti.
Bel Powley
In Chanel.
Storm Reid
In custom Balmain.
Emily Blunt
In Louis Vuitton.
Rachel Brosnahan
In Tamara Ralph.
Lily Gladstone
In custom Armani Privé.
Meryl Streep
In Prada.
Penélope Cruz
In custom Chanel.
Billie Eilish
In Vivienne Westwood.
Anne Hathaway
In Atelier Versace Couture.
Jennifer Aniston
In Celine.
Carey Mulligan
In custom Armani Privé.
Halle Bailey
In custom Dolce & Gabbana.
Quinta Brunson
In Saint Laurent.
Emma Stone
In custom Louis Vuitton.
Jessica Chastain
In Armani Privé.
Margot Robbie
In Schiaparelli.
America Ferrera
In custom Christian Dior.
Selena Gomez
In custom Atelier Versace.
Ayo Edebiri
In Luar.
Reese Witherspoon
In Elie Saab Haute Couture.
Elizabeth Debicki
In custom Armani Privé.
Danielle Brooks
In Christian Siriano.
Brie Larson
In custom Atelier Versace.
Maddie Ziegler
In Alexander McQueen.
Joey King
In Givenchy.
Ali Wong
In Iris Van Herpen.
Laverne Cox
In a vintage Alexander McQueen jacket, Bao Tranchi bodysuit, and custom Morgan Foote skirt.
Greta Lee
In The Row.
Leighton Meester
In custom St. John.
Kathryn Hahn
In Givenchy.
Ariana Greenblatt
In custom Vera Wang.
More to come...