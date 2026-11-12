Having a signature look and being a style chameleon seem, on the surface, at odds. You can’t exactly make “keep them guessing” into a brand, right? You can if you’re Teyana Taylor. The Golden Globe-winning actor-rapper-Renaissance woman has become a style icon thanks to her ability to anchor her sartorial and beauty risks with distinct Taylorian trademarks; for example, her new Allure magazine cover. On it, the star dons the signature pixie cut that took her through awards season and beyond — but in a shocking shade of pink that’s bound to make more than a few hair-color mood boards.

For the magazine’s November cover story, the multi-hyphenate sat down with writer Lakin Imani Starling to discuss her 20-year entertainment career, upcoming feature-film directorial debut, and foray into culinary school (yes, really; she found time to go to enroll the same year One Battle After Another was released). In the photo shoot accompanying the interview, Taylor poses in a variety of slinky ensembles and chic short haircuts, the latter courtesy of hairstylist Nikki Nelms. They include a flippy bob with side-swept bangs, a piece-y black pixie cut, and the aforementioned pastel pixie. With an effortless blend of pink and lilac tones — made all the more multi-dimensional thanks to an effortless curly texture — the whimsical ‘do makes for one of the most vibrant additions to the celebrity pink hair canon.

Also of note: The pink coiffure’s cut, which was very much giving “grown-out pixie” — one of the hottest short-hair looks of the moment. A “longer, softer take on a traditional pixie, with extra length through the top and around the face,” as defined by celebrity hairstylist Alex Pardoe, it’s a surprisingly versatile option for anyone ready to cut their hair, but not their styling possibilities; “you can switch between sleek and textured depending on the look you want,” as Pardoe added. A cut that has almost as much range as Taylor herself!