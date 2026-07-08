As the Queen of Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2026 week, Teyana Taylor reigned with the signature pixie that served her well through awards season, too. But for the Fall/Winter ‘26 shows, it appears as though the star is keeping things silky, straight, and long (or longer). At the Chanel show, she paired her beautiful denim-esque set with a center-parted silk press tucked into her jacket, while at Ashi Studios, a few sleek tendrils peeked out from under her headwrap. And for Balenciaga’s show, Taylor took things to the next level, with a knee-length silk press in a bold copper hue.

For the July 8 presentation, held at the Cité Universitaire de Paris, Taylor donned a spaghetti-strapped, army-green dress (with pockets!) over loose pants with ribbons tied at the ankles. And as color theory taught us, there’s no better complement to green than red — which the multi-hyphenate wore on her head, in the form of a vibrant “cowgirl copper” mane with a super glossy finish. While the color was certainly striking, it was the stick-straight lengths that really made waves. The handiwork of hairstylist Rio Sreedharan, the side-parted silk press contained inches — and inches, and inches…— of hair, hitting all the way down to the star’s knees.

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Though the “Lady Godiva if she were a 21st-century baddie” hairstyle covered about half of Taylor’s face, a bit of her makeup was visible. Artist Yeika Olivia gave the Golden Globe winner peachy blush that perfectly complemented her orange-red hair and went for a more diffused, ombréd lip. (Taylor tends to go for a more dramatically lined, glossy lip, as she and Olivia did the day before at Chanel.)