You’re not imagining it: Everyone is dying their hair pink again. While the shade has never really gone out of style, it definitely peaked with millennials in 2016. So perhaps that’s why, 10 years later, both icons and rising stars are experimenting with going pink. Further proving that the average trend cycle is indeed a decade long, are celebrities like Adéla, Martha Stewart, and Kylie Jenner, who have all recently experimented with the bold hue. The pink hair spotted at London Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2027 is just further proof that the color is on track to experience a second wind of 2010s-level popularity.

This season, showgoers demonstrated why pink is the fan-favorite of unorthodox hair colors: there’s a shade that looks good on everyone no matter your hair type, texture, or length. Those with natural hair added pink bundles for eye-catching takes on classic protective styles. On the flip side, other guests demonstrated why London is known for its quirky-cool British style with lived-in roots and faded baby pink strands.

Below, see how the LFW S/S’27 street style stars are wearing and styling pink hair.

Rooty Magenta

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Yves is nailing multiple beauty trends at once: wispy bangs, lived-in roots, and extra-long hair.

Effortlessly Faded

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Faded pink hair doesn’t signal that you’ve gone too long without touching up your color, it actually gives off effortlessly cool.

Swirl Braids

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Folashade Adeyemi leveled-up her swirl braids with hot pink braiding hair.

Fluorescent Pink

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A fresh cotton candy pink dye job and choppy bangs is a head-turning combo.

Two Tone

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This guest’s half-braided style with raspberry curls creates a stunning two-toned effect.