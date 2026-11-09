It can be easy for us to forget, in this much less hat-forward era of ours, but figuring out a chapeau-friendly hairstyle is surprisingly tricky. The obvious choice, of course, is to just wear your strands down, maybe with some waves if you’re feeling fancy. But if you really want to do something creative, you have to get creative; something the Princess of Wales, aka Kate Middleton, knows well. The frequent (and masterful) hat-wearer knows her way around intricate low buns and twisty chignons — and her most recent “down do” might be her best one yet.

Middleton wore the hairstyle in question to the 2026 National Service of Remembrance At The Cenotaph, held Nov. 8 in London. Clad in a charcoal-colored coat with black velvet trimmings, Middleton joined Queen Camilla in observing the ceremony from a balcony. (Prince William accompanied his father, King Charles, who led the service below.) Princess Kate topped off her ensemble with a chic, slim, wide-brimmed hat — and a sleek, intricately twisted chignon, worn slightly to the side. The elegant low bun was a sophisticated switch-up from the style Middleton wore to the same event in 2025: long, loose waves, flowing from underneath a more fascinator-style cap.

Rounding out the rest of the glam, Middleton donned signature smoky eye makeup, this time paired with a slightly coral-tinged pink lip.

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Also noteworthy was the Princess’ hair color: The same vibrant “sun-kissed brunette” she sported on vacation in Scotland last August. Who says you have to go darker in the fall?