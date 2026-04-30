While promoting her film One Battle After Another, Teyana Taylor had a bit of a signature beauty look to go with her often avant-garde, always flawlessly executed ensembles: A snatched cat eye, richly-lined lips (usually with a glossy finish), and a closely cropped black pixie cut. While the look certainly served her well, there have been signs that she’s ready to move on to her next chapter — specifically in regards to the hair. After popping up at Coachella with a fiery copper pixie, the Golden Globe-winning actor attended Billboard’s Women In Music event in long, flowing curls that would make Lady Godiva proud.

For the April 29 event, held in Los Angeles, Taylor hit the purple carpet in a corseted, cream-colored Ashi Studio couture gown with curly, 3D, hair-like designs decorating the bodice and hair serving as the laces back. (Complete with curls at the end.) And what kind of hair goes best with, well, hair? As Taylor so aptly demonstrated, the answer is “lots of it,” in the form of loose, waist-grazing black curls with plenty of body.

As thematically tied as the hair was to her red-carpet attire, Taylor didn’t swap out the style for the ceremony, where she performed and accepted the Visionary Award in a silky number with a deep neckline. And she wore a very similar (albeit slightly looser and more brushed-out) look to Maison Valentino & Alessandro Michele’s "Specula Mundi" book launch earlier in the week. So an Inches Era could very well be loading.

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Taylor wasn’t the only member of her crew to rock long lengths at Women In Music: Her mother, Nikki Taylor, donned a slicked-back low pony with long, brushed-out curls (and the duo recreated the adorable Actor Awards moment the younger Ms. Taylor shared with her daughter, Rue Rose, earlier this year).