You know an award show is going to be stellar when it takes place just hours after New York Fashion Week ends. Such is the case for the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards, which lands in NYC fresh off the heels of the Spring/Summer 2025 shows from Michael Kors and Carolina Herrera (to name a few). Another perk of the post-NYFW ceremony? The Big Apple is already crawling with fashion muses. So, thanks to appearances from Megan Thee Stallion, Sabrina Carpenter, and Chappell Roan, the VMAs red carpet is on track to be one of the season’s most star-studded affairs so far.

The pre-show step-and-repeat started strong thanks to Roan, who made her VMAs debut with a top-tier red carpet walk. Inside the UBS Arena, the first-time nominee stunned in a medieval-inspired Y/Project moment with a plenty of Joan of Arc-inspired accents. Shortly after Roan, Anitta arrived at the venue in a hauntingly beautiful all-white ensemble. Much like Blackpink singer Lisa’s hooded Mugler gown, Anitta also accessorized with a sheer veil that flowed past her metallic silver pumps. Then, one of the evening’s most highly-anticipated stars made her grand entrance. Carpenter sourced celeb-favorite vintage hotspot Tab Vintage for a vintage Bob Mackie gown covered in intricate beading.

But wait — the award-worthy looks are just getting started. Keep scrolling for the best celebrity outfits from the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards, and bookmark this page for updates all night long.

Taylor Swift

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment

Just minutes before the award ceremony began, Swift exuded Reputation energy in a plaid corset connected to a high-low skirt. From there, she layered on black shorts, thigh-high boots, and a slew of edgy accessories, including lace-up leather glovelets. The icon selected her entire ensemble from Dior’s Resort 2025 collection, which debuted earlier this summer.

Tyla

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage/Getty Images

The “Water” singer went an ultra-colorful route in a cutout-heavy mini dress from Area Fall/Winter 2024, hot pink mules, and a turquoise necklace.

Megan Thee Stallion

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage/Getty Images

Before hosting the evening’s soirée, Megan stopped for a photo op in a corseted black gown with a voluminous fit-and-flare hem.

Margaret Qualley & Jack Antonoff

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment

Qualley supported her husband Antonoff at the VMAs in a black feathery gown from Chanel — a fitting choice for the atelier’s house ambassador.

Addison Rae

Gilbert Flores/Billboard/Getty Images

The “Diet Pepsi” singer took cues from Madonna in a revealing two-piece, which featured a statement bra and tulle bustle-embellished underwear.

Camila Cabello

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment

Before taking the stage, Cabello showcased her gothic glam gown from Tony Ward F/W 2024 couture. Similar to Roan and Anitta, the singer chose medieval-looking jewelry, including layered cross necklaces and an elongated veil.

Jordan Chiles

Valerie Terranova/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Just a few days after she made her NYFW debut on Kim Shui’s catwalk, the Olympic gymnast attended the VMAs in a sporty set from Off-White Fall/Winter 2024.

Paris Hilton

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment

Hilton was instantly recognizable in a distressed rhinestone midi dress from Celia Kritharioti accessorized with equally-shimmery pumps, a clutch, and a thick diamond choker.

Halle Bailey

Gilbert Flores/Billboard/Getty Images

The Little Mermaid star turned heads in a strapless ruby gown from Sophie Couture. Some of the most notable features include a hip cutout, the fringed hem, and the plunging neckline.

Suki Waterhouse

Noam Galai/Getty Images Entertainment

Always on board for a feather or fur moment (see her front-row ‘fit from the Michael Kors ‘S/S 25 show), Waterhouse posed for photographers in an all-black maxi dress with a feathery topper from Dolce & Gabbana F/W 2023.

Sabrina Carpenter

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment

The “Espresso” singer channeled her inner blonde bombshell in a strapless archival gown from Bob Mackie circa 1991. Complete with a scalloped sweetheart neckline and shimmery beads, Carpenter’s dress was originally worn by Madonna to the 1991 Academy Awards.

Halsey

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage/Getty Images

Halsey coordinated her fiery red hair to her vintage leopard-print gown from Versace. Fun fact: Her rhinestone-topped sheath dress hasn’t been worn since 1996, but it still looks good as new.

Anitta

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment

Starting with a corseted mini dress, thigh-high tights, and the aforementioned hooded cape, Anitta’s all-white ensemble had a surprisingly bridal feel.

Chappell Roan

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment

Roan went above and beyond for her official VMAs debut. The “Good Luck Babe” singer went full medievalcore in a sheer burgundy gown courtesy of Y/Project Fall/Winter 2024 underneath a velvet elongated cape. Extra points for her historically-accurate sword, metal nail embellishments, and thigh-high armor-esque boots.

Coco Jones

Noam Galai/Getty Images Entertainment

Jones was a highlight of the red carpet in a flowy metallic silver gown from L.A.-based atelier, Lever Couture.

Summer Walker

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage/Getty Images

The “No Love” singer gave off ‘50s pin-up energy in a leopard print mini dress, a heart-shaped clutch, and a faux cigarette for extra drama.

Karol G

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Karol G looked fiery in a body-hugging maxi dress topped with a realistic flame ombré print.

Lisa

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

The Blackpink singer approved the hood renaissance in a corseted cream gown custom made by Mugler. Her Bulgari Serpentin Necklace was especially eye-catching.