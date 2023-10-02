It’s not often that I attend a sporting event, but when I do, I always look to celebrities for outfit inspiration. If I have tickets to a basketball game, I source Kendall Jenner for trendy, yet effortlessly chic looks — even I’m not lucky enough to sit courtside. For a tennis match, Meghan Markle is my go-to when I’m in the mood for a neutral midi dress or a tailored suit — her recent Invictus Games ensembles were top-tier. And for a football game, Taylor Swift’s recent outfits for Kansas City Chiefs’ games are my new blueprint. The singer has been a frequenter of NFL events, most recently spotted at MetLife Stadium in NYC on Oct. 1. Swift was surrounded by her stylish BFFs and cheering for rumored boyfriend Travis Kelce — all while looking fabulous, of course.

During the game, the Grammy winner was photographed wearing rhinestone-embellished denim shorts from AREA and a black long-sleeve top. She accessorized with knee-high Christian Louboutin boots, gold jewelry from Logan Hollowell and Jacquie Aiche, and a leather jacket. For her glam, she opted for ‘90s-esque brown eyeshadow and her signature red lip, duh. (Fans got a close-up of her full look after the game when she was spotted leaving Zero Bond, a celebrity hotspot she often visits during her star-studded nights out in New York.)

Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images

And it seems Swift wasn’t the only celeb to serve up major fall style inspo with her game day look. Blake Lively, Sophie Turner, Ryan Reynolds, and Hugh Jackman, aka, members of Swift’s A-lister posse joined her in a luxury suite for the festivities. Lively looked effortlessly sultry in a strapless top and black jeans. She seemed to mirror Swift’s moody beauty choices in a muted red lip and dark, smudged eyeliner. Turner kept a low profile, standing toward the back of the star-studded cluster. The actor chose a grey mini-dress for the event, paired with gold accessories and a nude lip. Reynolds looked cool and casual in a ‘70s-inspired printed button-down and jeans, while Jackman chose a sleek all-black look.

(+) Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images Sport (+) Elsa/Getty Images Sport INFO 1/2

But back to our game day queen: Swifties first got a taste of her new sporty style when she attended her first Chiefs game on Sept. 24. The singer donned the team’s signature colors (white, red, and gold) to really commit to the football fanatic spirit. At the team’s home game in Missouri, she chose a Chiefs windbreaker styled with a white tank from Dôen and distressed black denim shorts from Ksubi. The themed look didn’t stop there, as she accessorized with red and white New Balance sneakers, gold jewelry, and a Louis Vuitton bag with a gold chain strap.

Cooper Neill/Getty Images Sport

Seeing that football season is just getting started (there are 13 Kansas City games left), keep a close eye on the stands for Swift’s next appearance. In the meantime, recreate her latest look with the TZR-approved pieces below.