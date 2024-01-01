Part of Taylor Swift’s enduring appeal is that never-ending ability to reinvent herself, but she’s actually pretty loyal to most of her beauty signatures — with one notable exception. She’ll stay true to pale blonde hair, some form of bangs, and her ubiquitous crimson red lipstick for decades on end, but it’s rare to catch the Folklore singer with the same manicure more than a few days in a row. Swift’s favorite nail colors range from muted classics to metallic and sparkle-covered eye-catchers, and the rate in which she changes them out is rather remarkable considering her notoriously stuffed schedule. She might have her multicolored “Eras nails” on-stage on a Saturday, for example, only for them to be shellacked in a sky-blue shade by first thing Monday morning.

While Swift has loved to experiment with all sorts of different colors since her earliest days in the spotlight, she’s really branched out in the past few years. Since growing her nails out in 2021, she’s gravitating more toward bright shades and standout finishes in general, using that extra newfound real estate to really show them off.

Below, get inspired by some of Swift’s recent favorite manicure colors — something for every possible era you could find yourself in.

Slime Green

Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images

She loves a punchy, poppy color, but it’s not too often that Swift breaks out the true neons. She donned an electric green shade for her 2019 Saturday Night Live performance, however, seen even closer-up as she left with then-beau Joe Alwyn.

Sparkly Silver

To match the shimmering clouds on her beaded black dress, Swift chose a celestial shade of silver for her 34th birthday party. It’s the ultimate celebration color, even shining in filtered photos.

Chiefs Crimson

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

If there’s one thing Swift loves, it’s a theme. She naturally had to have bright red nails to cheer on boyfriend Travis Kelce in Kansas City, but dressed it up by opting for one with a glittery texture and tons of shine.

Woodsy Wintergreen

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

She might be out of the forested Folklore and Evermore landscapes, but Swift isn’t done with its trappings. Her deep green nail color out in October 2023 felt like a nod toward that woodsy aesthetic.

Bright Blue

Sometimes, Swift uses sky-blue nail polish to represent her 1989 era — and sometimes she just wears it because she loves it. Posing with her arm around friend and collaborator Ice Spice, it’s a pop of color breaking up her dark V-neck and jeans combination.

Vampy Oxblood

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

A dedicated devotee of every shade of red, Swift’s worn oxblood more than a few times. The fact that it happens to be one the season’s most popular shades surely isn’t lost on the star, wearing it out to dinner with tour mate Gracie Abrams in Nov. 2023.

‘Eras’ Rainbow

This shot of Swift’s rainbow nails — a different color to represent each of her albums — was one of the first glimpses fans saw of her Eras Tour. They’re now an instantly-recognizable piece of the show, even often seen on the singer off-duty.

Glittery Gold

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Gold might be one of Swift’s most re-worn shades, a go-to for red carpets, premieres, dinner dates, football games, and on-stage performances alike. At the 2023 VMAs, they’re a sleek match to the gilded Versace buttons dotting her sleek gown.

Christmas-Colored Pattern

Patricia Schlein/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

Somewhat surprisingly, red-and-green Christmas-themed nails are one of Swift’s most-worn manicures. She’s worn them to a number of live performances — including Saturday Night Live in 2017 as well as assorted Jingle Balls — and to the premiere of 2023’s Poor Things.

Midnight(s) Blue

Elsa/Getty Images

The slick metallic finish makes this deep blue shade more than just a solid basic. The alluring shine, spotted at yet another Chiefs game, is an excellent seasonal transition shade.