Taylor Swift is many things: a mastermind, talented songwriter, captivating performer, and extremely loyal to her bangs. The singer first debuted her now-signature style at the 2010 American Music Awards where she cropped her long, naturally curly, honey blonde hair into a blunt bob with bangs ahead of walking the red carpet. While she’s gone through various eras and corresponding haircuts since that fateful awards show 13 years ago, next to red lipstick, her fringe has been a constant. But as of Dec. 1, Swift’s been growing out her bangs, at least, that’s what Swifties are speculating based on the singer’s recent major hair shake-up.

The fate of Swift’s bangs first came into question at the London premiere of Beyoncé’s Renaissance Concert Tour Film on Nov. 30. Leaning into the futuristic disco theme of her friend’s blockbuster album and summer tour of the same name, the singer showed up to support Bey wearing a chrome smoky eye, red lip, and her hair styled in large barrel curls and her bangs brushed to the side.

Sure, the switch-up could be written off as a moment of experimentation that came about during Swift’s pre-premiere glam session. Diehard Swifties might even argue that the combination of wavy hair and a visible forehead is an Easter Egg signaling that the Taylor Version of her self-titled debut album is coming. On a more practical note, pushing your long bangs to the side is the first step in growing them out.

The following weeks have since proven that this isn’t a one-off look for Swift, or a glitch if you will. So far this month, the singer has been spotted with side bangs on two separate occasions in New York city. On Dec. 5, she was seen heading to dinner, and on Dec. 6, she attended the Poor Things premiere, a film starring Emma Stone.

What’s more, her side-swept bangs also made an appearance in Kanas City this weekend. On Dec. 10, Swift watched beau and Kansas City Chiefs tight end, Travis Kelce, take on the Buffalo Bills from his box at Arrowhead Stadium. Her red lip, once again perfectly matching her Kansas City swag.

As for what’s spurred this side bangs era? It’s possible Swift is feeling nostalgic for her Tumblr days and revisiting the style that was oh-so-popular on that corner of the internet. Alternatively, jetting between New York City and Kansas City can really get in the way of your regularly-scheduled bang trims – even if you’re Swift.