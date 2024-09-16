It wasn’t too long ago that cut-out gowns were causing quite a stir on award show red carpets, signaling a sexier landscape for the foreseeable future. Well, the trend hasn’t exactly left the zeitgeist, but it seems to be dethroned for a sweeter, (more demure, if you will) look. Yes, at the 76th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards on Sept. 15, the official kickoff to award season, bow-bedecked dresses were everywhere.

The beauty of the dainty detail is that it can be as understated or dramatic as one chooses. Abbott Elementary’s Sheryl Lee Ralph went the former route, opting for a subtle bow on the collar of her halter Versace gown, which served its purpose in adding a touch of glam to an otherwise classic silhouette. Her co-star Quinta Brunson embraced the other side of the spectrum, opting for a mermaid-style Georges Chakra gown that featured large, blown-up bows along one side. Then there was Brie Larson, who took her love for the detail to another level by wearing a hair bow to match the waist belt on her Chanel midi dress.

Ahead, see 2024 Emmys looks that made bows the star of the show. And see if they don’t inspire your wardrobe for the upcoming holiday season.

Brie Larson

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

The Marvel star’s LBD featured a sweet ribboned waist belt that matched the one that tied up her silky waves.

Sheryl Lee Ralph

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Ralph’s sleek Versace gown was sweetened up with a sparkling bow at the center of the collar.

Nicole Beharie

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Beharie’s off-the-shoulder Chanel dress was centered with a black ribbon that offset the tiny black rosettes that covered the gown.

Quinta Brunson

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Doubling down on the coquette trend, Brunson’s Georges Chakra gown featured two large bows at one side, which added a whimsical touch.