The 79th Venice International Film Festival is well underway and celebrities are trickling in one after the other, often arriving by boat to the event. Once they step on the dock, photographic opportunities await as the paparazzi scramble to catch the stars in their outfits. One of the earlier arrivals to the festival was Euphoria actor Sydney Sweeney, who channeled old Hollywood vibes by wrapping herself up in a Tory Burch headscarf. Additionally, Sweeney wore white Reformation shorts with a basic tee, a cream-colored cardigan, and slingback flats from Tory Burch, which also color coordinated back to her belt.

Her casual boating outfit was perfect for summer as the crisp white pieces stood out against the scenic blue ocean backdrop. You’ll notice when you zoom in on the images that Sweeney’s shorts featured pleat details and a high-rise fit. If you love her bottoms, you’ll be pleased to know, too, that they’re still available to shop on Reformation for $128. For those who immediately gravitated towards Sweeney’s polished accessories — don’t worry — her exact items can be purchased as well, including her Tory Burch tote and oversized sunglasses. All the classy pieces helped Sweeney channel her best Audrey Hepburn alter ego.

Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images

Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images

Reformation shorts aside, if you’re wondering why the star is mostly wearing Tory Burch pieces, that likely correlates back to the fact that Sweeney stars in the brand’s Fall/Winter 2022 campaign. Thanks to the deal, the actor was able to tap into Tory Burch’s coastal grandmother fashion offerings, which played well with the maritime vibes at the Venice Film Festival. Given that this is her first outfit, and a more casual one at that, Sweeney will likely debut more glam looks later on in the week.

Like many of the other celebrity arrivals, Sweeney will probably make an appearance on the red carpet in addition to attending dinners and parties that are being held at the international film festival. As you wait to see her get even more dressed up for the film premieres, scroll ahead to shop her seaside-inspired outfit. The sophisticated yet laid-back pieces are also suitable for wearing over Labor Day Weekend.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.