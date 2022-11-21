For those who did not watch the 2022 American Music Awards, you might’ve missed Anitta’s many incredible outfits from the ceremony. On Nov. 20, the 29-year-old Brazilian singer not only took home the title of Favorite Female Latin Artist, but she also showed off her sartorial prowess at the show. She put together a trio of show-stopping ensembles with the help of her stylist Ron Hartleben and wore all the looks in one night at the Los Angeles Microsoft Theater.

For her first outfit, Anitta wore a bespoke black and white illusion gown — a custom design from Mugler’s Creative Director Casey Cadwallader. The dress featured a mermaid silhouette and was covered in scores of dazzling sequins. It also featured a cheeky cutout detail on the buttocks. For accessories, she went with an assortment of eye-catching jewels from Tiffany & Co. — including not one, not two, but five (!) chunky cuff bracelets, a pair of dangling diamond earrings, and four rings encrusted with diamonds and other precious gemstones.

In an Instagram post, Hartleben revealed that Anitta’s look was inspired by the famed Brazilian performer Carmen Miranda — namely, one of the outfits she wore in the 1941 movie One Night in Rio. (The Portuguese-born samba singer, dancer, Broadway actor, and film star rose to prominence in the late 1920s and was the highest-paid female performer in the United States at the peak of her Hollywood career. She passed away at the age of 46 on August 5, 1955.)

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Anitta’s bespoke dress from Mugler was only the first installment in her three-act fashion play. Throughout the night, she proceeded to wear two more looks that immediately won over the fashion crowd. For starters, she accepted her first AMA in a vintage molded acrylic bustier gown from Issey Miyake’s Fall/Winter 1980 collection, which was sourced from Pechuga Vintage. As for her onstage performance with Missy Elliott, she opted for a black velvet catsuit from Tom Ford’s Fall/Winter 1995 line for Gucci, courtesy of Tab Vintage.

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

See all the outfits Anitta wore from different angles, ahead. Perhaps, one (or a few) of her ensembles will inspire your next holiday party attire.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Kevin Winter/Getty Images