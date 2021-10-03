It all began with the sun. From the circular shape of a grommet on the lapel of a linen jacket to rich, golden hues drenched in the softest leather like the most glorious butter one has ever laid eyes on, the radiant star was the source of inspiration behind designer Nadège Vanhee-Cybulski’s Spring/Summer 2022 collection for Hermès.

Flora Moscovici’s sunset-like paintings, Panoramas, served as backdrops for the show while models walked down the runway wearing an assortment of wondrous colors like ochre and sunflower yellow and easy, pared back pieces that were as effortless as sexy. From sporty bralettes (yes, bralettes at Hermès), to racerback crop tops, to leather bustiers, Vanhee-Cybulski designed a collection full of covetable pieces that revealed a bit of skin, yet with utter restraint. In fact, she proved with this streamlined collection that sexy clothing doesn’t have to be fussy or tortuous to wear. Instead, bearing your midriff with a high-waisted trouser or a tunic with an asymmetrical opening that reveals just a peek of skin as you move can be quite elegant and comfortable, if mindful of proportion and design. Author Philippe Azoury poetically writes for the show: “Yellow the wind. It sweeps her leather skirt, caresses the sleeves of her jacket, revealing skin here while covering it there,” noting the awakening and rejuvenating power of nature and the garments you wear. “She is rekindled, preserved.”

What Vanhee-Cybulski envisioned for the French luxury maison when it came to sexy dressing, she masterfully did with sporty dressing as well. There were printed silk flight suits — the show did take place in a terminal at Le Bourget Airport with a plane landing as the grand finale — drawstring waists on leather dresses, cargo pockets on studded jumpsuits, and paperbag shorts pared with a crisp, white anorak. And take note of the accessory combination that many fashion stylists will be fighting over this season — the leather socks with gladiator sandals.

Speaking of accessories, what design is more noticeable than an iconic Hermès bag? One that was fresh to the runway this season was the Maximors, a cylindrical-shaped leather carrier with horsebit handles that looked well-equipped to hold the necessary contents — an iPhone, mini wallet, lipstick, and keys. And, it came in multiple colors, too: white, black, tan, ochre, and dark brown. It is worth mentioning the other standout accessories that’ll sure be on many fashion insiders’ wishlist next spring, such as the metal and leather chainlink belt — ideal to wrap around a scarf print dress or a pair of denim to level up your outfit — as well as the curb chain bracelet with the mini Kelly closure.

To get your fill on more easy dressing inspo, see below for more looks from the Hermès Spring/ Summer 2022 collection.

