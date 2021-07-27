Kendall Jenner Just Initiated A Heated Debate: Are Crocs Worth It?

Your running-errands outfit might sound something like this: for winter, it’s a puffer jacket, a cozy crewneck, baggy sweatpants, and your favorite pair of UGG boots. For summer, perhaps you find comfort in a breezy floral dress or a workout set styled with sneakers. Regardless of what you wear, comfort and movability are indisputable qualities you want in a look you can run around in. Celebrities are no different, as Kendall Jenner proved with her recent laid-back ensemble. On July 26, while out in Beverly Hills, Jenner wore camo Crocs with a teal green crewneck top and basic gray sweatpants. To be specific, her “ugly” footwear was Crocs’ Classic Realtree Edge Clogs, which she wore with socks. It’s a fact that when the model is busy and off-duty, she steers towards easy slip-on footwear. (She also owns a pair of $45 Birkenstocks, a shoe that is just as wearable as Crocs.)

The camo print design isn’t as common to see as a neutral pair of Crocs, which begs the question: are Crocs, especially camouflage ones, worth the purchase? The shoes, which garnered a cult following, has two decades worth of love/hate history with consumers. You might remember the Crocs and socks trend from the early 2000s and it being labeled a clunky, aesthetically-unpleasing shoe. However, ever since Balenciaga brought the shoes back into the limelight in 2017 with a high-fashion spin (think bubblegum pink with a sky-high platform sole) and Post Malone collaborated with Crocs the following year, they have entered back into the fashion zeitgeist. This time, they’re sticking around and everyone, from suburban moms to Priyanka Chopra and Justin Bieber owns a pair.

CREDIT: BACKGRID

Fast forward to 2021 and Jenner — who is one of the most famous models in the world and a street style icon — supports the Crocs mania. Therefore, it might finally be time, you, too, invest in a pair. These highly debated-over shoes aren’t disappearing anytime soon and the promise of comfort may just draw you in. You can purchase Jenner’s exact camouflage Crocs, below, plus similar closed-toe slingback styles. If you choose to not partake in the conversation, however, it’s not the end of the world. You can take inspo from celebrities like Gigi Hadid and Kaia Gerber, who style their sweatpants outfits with equally as cozy UGG boots or slip-on Vans. At the end of the day, wearing Crocs, or not, is your call.

