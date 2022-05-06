If you haven’t kept tabs on Sophie Turner’s 2022 maternity style, you’re missing out. The actor stayed out of the spotlight during her first pregnancy, but for her second one, she’s out and about. This means fans can properly see her many impeccable pregnancy outfits. For starters, her 2022 Met Gala appearance certainly was a memorable moment, though her street style outfits deserve a shout out, too. Case in point: her most recent dinner date outing in New York City. For the occasion, Turner wore a brown dress and finished the look with even more milk chocolate-hued attire. (Brown is the dominating neutral shade for 2022.)

Turner’s outfit consisted of a figure-hugging midi dress and a satin bomber jacket in a similar muted brown shade. For shoes, she opted for fuzzy gray-brown slippers — a comfort-forward yet stylish option — that seamlessly rounded off her casual NYC look. Meanwhile, Joe Jonas echoed his wife’s OOTD with a look in earthy hues: black pants and a green cardigan with white peace signs, plus a white tank underneath and a patterned beanie.

In the last few months, the brown hue has proven to be a favorite among celebs for both street style and red carpet ensembles. Zendaya and Jennifer Lopez, for instance, love the color for occasion-appropriate attire. Kendall Jenner, on the other hand, made the delectable shade a staple in her off-duty wardrobe.

House slippers have been a staple for Turner throughout her pregnancy. She even wore a pair of comfy LV Sunset mules from Louis Vuitton to the 2022 Met Gala, which took place just a few days before the aforementioned dinner-date outing. In addition, she is a fan of Adidas Yeezy slides, as she wore them at least twice over the past couple of weeks. And while visiting Miami in early April, she donned a pair of Ciambellona platform slides (aka flatforms) from Marsèll for a functional yet elevated farmers’ market look.

Recreate Turner’s outfit with identical options from the star’s favorite brands like SKIMS and BUMPSUIT, below.

