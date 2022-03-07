Zendaya Just Wore & Mastered 2022’s New Neutral Color

Zendaya is taking Paris Fashion Week by storm. The actor is in town to attend runway shows and recently wore two spectacular monochromatic ensembles in one day. She donned an all-pink look to the Valentino Fall/Winter 2022 presentation and that same day, at night in Paris, Zendaya wore a brown outfit from head-to-toe. These flawless color-coordinated sets shouldn’t come as a surprise to fans who follow Zendaya’s style, as she has a penchant for pulling off these types of ensembles. (Back in April 2021, she wore an emerald green blazer dress and top with matching heels and the outfit pic got over 8.3 million Instagram likes.)

Her Valentino Barbie-pink outfit matched the show’s color theme. She wore a double-breasted blazer and matching pants set, which featured delicate embroidered flowers. She also styled a striking plunging shirt underneath her blazer and rocked platform pumps — all in pink, of course. Later that night, for a visit to Soho House, she switched into her chocolate brown ensemble. The look consisted of a blazer, dress shirt, and a pair of sparkly trousers all from Valentino’s Spring/Summer 2022 Haute Couture collection. (The luxury fashion house’s seasonal lineup was all about matching sets with a sparkly statement piece.) Here, she effortlessly pulled off 2022’s “new” neutral shade aka brown.

(+) Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment (+) Pierre Suu/GC Images INFO 1/2

Zendaya isn’t the first celeb to embrace the brown color trend. Previous celebs like Kate Middleton and Kendall Jenner have all mastered this look, too, proving it’s so easy to wear this shade. Although Zendaya’s exact pieces from her nighttime going-out outfit are not available to shop yet, you can recreate the look with similar pieces on the market. GANNI offers a cocoa-colored blazer, which you can easily pair with Rotate’s snakeskin leather pants while Valentino offers a cool lace blouse. You can wear this put-together outfit the next time you’re out with friends — or, if you’re oh so casually grabbing dinner in Paris.

