For 2022’s Met Gala, the dress code of the “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” theme is gilded glamour, or white tie. According to Vogue, that means the event asked its attendees “to embody the grandeur — and perhaps the dichotomy — of Gilded Age New York.” In other words, the more extravagant the outfit, the better; a sentiment that always seems to be true for the iconic red carpet, but even more so this year. Thus, the best-dressed couples, designers and their guests/muses, and friends at the Met Gala had the upper hand of the night. After all, it’s hard to beat the opulence of two (or more) over-the-top ensembles paired together.

No one provided a better example of this than Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, who both wore Louis Vuitton, and stunned as they also showed off Turner’s growing baby bump. And you can’t discount the prom king and queen of the night, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively. The Met Gala co-chairs collectively turned heads as they entered hand in hand, Reynolds in a velvet suit and Lively in a jaw-dropping color-changing gown by Versace.

Though there was certainly no shortage of gilded glamour on this year’s much-anticipated red carpet, the groups and duos proved that two (or more) outfits is always better than one. See proof of that with the best-dressed couples at the 2022 Met Gala, ahead.

Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner

The happy couple, expecting their second child, happily showed off Turner’s growing baby bump.

Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively

Arguably the most anticipated couple of the night, Lively and Reynolds didn’t disappoint in delivering all the couples goals.

Francesco & Bee Carrozzini

Francesco and Bee Carrozzini in complementary blue and black ensembles (Bee’s dress is by Alexander McQueen).

The stunning couple stole a moment for a sweet gaze on the red carpet.

Hugh Jackman & Deborra-Lee Furness

The longtime couple coordinated in black ensembles, looking equally elegant.

Marcus Mumford & Carey Mulligan

Mumford and Mulligan enjoyed a fancy date night, complete with gilded gowns and evening coats.

