You could say that Sofie Richie’s been a little bit busy this summer. One year after the blowout wedding watched ‘round the world, the entrepreneur welcomed her first child into the world this May. Raising baby Eloise is undoubtedly time-consuming, but that doesn’t mean the new mom isn’t still tapped into every beloved beauty craze of the season. She’s understandably kept things pretty low-profile, but even her more relaxed outings are speckled with fresh takes on trending looks. On a recent trip to an upscale garden center in Los Angeles, Richie’s yellow nail polish co-signs the butter-colored phenomenon that took over fashion, accessories, and beauty this season. But in true It-girl fashion, she didn’t just shellack her nails in the soft, sunny shade and call it a day.

Richie gave her fans a glimpse at her manicure — and her perfectly-positioned highlights — in a mirror selfie taken on that home decor shopping trip, joined by husband, Universal Music Group heir Elliot Grainge. In the photo, you can clearly her the butter-yellow manicure and the intricate little sunflowers covering her ring fingers, too. They only take up half of the actual nail, sprouting up from the beds in a slightly deeper, more golden shade.

Considering Grainge built her entire band on an old-money aesthetic dubbed “quiet luxury”, she might not be the first person that comes to mind when you think about nail art muses. Her take on the trend, though, fits right in with her more demure personal style. There’s the art itself, a seasonal floral, coupled with the fact that it’s confined to just one nail per hand. The sunflowers don’t cover the whole available space, and its marigold tones don’t contrast too greatly with the soft yellow background. It might be one of most low-key ways to do nail art, but it still hits every trend marker possible.

So many of Richie’s celebrity peers are charging ahead with more fall-friendly manicures, but she seems content to ride out the end of summer in style. She’s proving that there’s really something to be said about soaking up each season to the fullest possible measure.