Maybe June and July were just so hot that everyone’s ready to fast-forward to fall, but a surprisingly large number of people are breaking out the harvest decor and pumpkin-centric baking recipes early. Some are even going so far as to say they’re just going to consider August as part of autumn from now on — extreme, sure, but it is really hard to resist clove-scented candles. It doesn’t seem like Selena Gomez is fully down with the August-is-autumn movement, but her latest manicure could indicate that, at a minimum, she’s looking forward to the next season. Gomez’s brick-red nails aren’t the sort of tangy, juicy tones typically found in summer, but are more of a deep, muted shade more regularly seen through early fall. Really, it’s the ultimate bridge between two beloved seasons.

Gomez’s go-to manicurist and good friend Tom Bachik shared that the rich, rusty red is actually a custom color creation made exclusively for Gomez. It’s a brilliant balance of warm, orange-brown undertones mixed with a classic, fiery red. Applied over what seems to be Gomez’s favorite nail shape, elongated and gently squared-off coffin tips, the eye-catching color is also perfect for showing off the twinkling star tattoo inked over the ring finger on her left hand.

Gomez’s nail color looked even more fall-friendly in the golden hour light and against the cozy knit pants she appeared to be wearing at the time. The photo’s entire effect is enough to make someone want to give that whole “summerween” trend a try — after all, who’s an early screening of Practical Magic hurting anyway?

To get the look at home, the key is in balancing both tones and the color’s overall depth. You’ll want to look for a red polish — or a few different red polishes — with a rusty, orange-brown undercurrent that doesn’t veer too bright nor too dark. Bachik himself describes the color as “muted”, which is very apt. It’s all about straddling both the fall and summer seasons without fully committing to either one.

Autumn is still technically 50 full days away, but why let your nail color be ruled by something as arbitrary as a calendar?