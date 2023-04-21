Sofia Richie might have been born into an elite Hollywood pedigree, but she’s still clearly a woman of the people. Even amid her multi-day, million-dollar wedding extravaganza in the south of France, she’s still looking out for her fans and showcasing the details everyone’s absolutely clamoring for. Richie’s even taken her TikTok followers on a behind-the-scenes tour of her hair, makeup, and wedding event outfits, offering casual advice and a glimpse at her pro-level techniques. The comment sections all reached a consensus: Sofia Richie’s wedding weekend makeup is simple and sophisticated, the sort of “old money” look that can take years and celebrity DNA to truly perfect. But with stars like Richie refusing to gatekeep the process, the entire aesthetic feels so much more attainable.

Appearing on-camera swaddled in luxe pajamas embroidered with her married name monogram, Richie’s hair for day one of her wedding weekend is already blown out and gently curled under. She explains that the day is something of a welcome celebration, with poolside hangs and greeting guests as they arrive at the Hotel Du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes. “I wanted to do a soft, gentle little makeup moment,” she adds, mentioning specifically that she’s worried about breaking out in the sun — stars really are just like us.

Richie starts by fluffing up her eyebrows, locking them into place with a clear brow gel before shellacking her lashes in a lifting conditioner. As the beauty director of makeup brand Nudestix, she naturally packed plenty of the twist-up sticks with her for the trip. Using a contouring shade, Richie demonstrates how she deposits a tiny touch of product in the hollows of her cheeks, carefully blending it all in with a makeup sponge until it’s just a faint shadow. “Next, I’m going to take my Chanel highlighter,” she says, tapping a bit of the cream product over the tops of her cheekbones.

“I want to do a little lip,” she says while uncapping a MAC lip liner in the shade Oak, a subtle beige-toned brown. “I want to keep it really natural, I don’t want it too heavy in the day.” After slicking some Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm over the liner — she calls the lip treatment an “obsession” — to diffuse the color, she’s ready to go. Acknowledging that the makeup is pretty sparse, the 24-year-old bride says the last thing she wants her guests to see is a cakey face when the light hits her just right.

Based on the number of commenters declaring Richie’s multi-day celebration their version of a royal wedding, it’s safe to say her barely-there makeup look is a hit. Shop everything necessary to recreate her wedding weekend look below, and keep an eye out for what’s sure to be a show-stopping bridal moment still to come.