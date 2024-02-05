Kacey Musgraves is one of those rare artists who has the ability to reference decades past in her music and overall aesthetic yet somehow make both feel of-the-moment. Take the 1960s-tinged, Priscilla Presley-like bump-it hairstyles she wore throughout Golden Hour album cycle which eventually evolved into late ‘60s-inspired curtain bangs and long, waist-length waves with the release of Star-Crossed. Now, the singer appears to be getting ready to usher in a new era, using the 66th Annual Grammy Awards to tease it. First, there’s the promotional spot that aired during the ceremony, which showed her out in nature among horses in a field, then there’s the pared-down, super sleek hairstyle she wore to present the Best Country Album award to Lainey Wilson.

Sliding into the 1970s, Musgraves’ long, glossy, jet-black strands and center part are reminiscent of the look Cher wore throughout the decade. However, the glass-like finish transports the style to the algorithm of current beauty trends. “I wanted to keep Kacey looking modern and timeless so I opted for long sleek hair with that glass shine,” Musgraves’ hairstylist Giovanni Delgado exclusively tells TZR. “I was inspired by chic fashion illustrations.”

Courtesy of Giovanni Delgado

A smooth, reflective, flyaway-free finish isn’t possible without a humidity-blocking spray —especially with an out-of-character Grammys rain storm in LA added to the mix. Delgado opted to prep the singer’s damp strands with Nexxus’ Epic Shine Anti-Humidity Spray, then blow-dried it straight. Next, he “kissed” her hair with a flat iron for “modern sleekness” and added a touch of Nexxus Repair & Nourish Ultralightweight Hair Oil. For extra length, he added in The Hair Shop’s 22” Skinny Clip-Ins hair extensions, and sealed the look with Nexxus Comb Thru Volume Finish Mist Hairspray, a product he likes because it offers “very movable yet controlled hair.”

Courtesy of Giovanni Delgado

Musgraves’ makeup artist, Moani Lee, leaned into the minimalist vibe of the hair by creating a soft, silvery smoky eye and a nude lip using Ilia products.

While the singer has yet to fully reveal what she’s been cooking in the studio, judging by the stripped-down, nature-filled setting of her teaser material, it might just be her most personal album yet.