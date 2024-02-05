(Exclusive)
Kacey Musgraves' Grammys Hairstyle Is So Cher Coded
And the shine goes on...
Kacey Musgraves is one of those rare artists who has the ability to reference decades past in her music and overall aesthetic yet somehow make both feel of-the-moment. Take the 1960s-tinged, Priscilla Presley-like bump-it hairstyles she wore throughout Golden Hour album cycle which eventually evolved into late ‘60s-inspired curtain bangs and long, waist-length waves with the release of Star-Crossed. Now, the singer appears to be getting ready to usher in a new era, using the 66th Annual Grammy Awards to tease it. First, there’s the promotional spot that aired during the ceremony, which showed her out in nature among horses in a field, then there’s the pared-down, super sleek hairstyle she wore to present the Best Country Album award to Lainey Wilson.
Sliding into the 1970s, Musgraves’ long, glossy, jet-black strands and center part are reminiscent of the look Cher wore throughout the decade. However, the glass-like finish transports the style to the algorithm of current beauty trends. “I wanted to keep Kacey looking modern and timeless so I opted for long sleek hair with that glass shine,” Musgraves’ hairstylist Giovanni Delgado exclusively tells TZR. “I was inspired by chic fashion illustrations.”
A smooth, reflective, flyaway-free finish isn’t possible without a humidity-blocking spray —especially with an out-of-character Grammys rain storm in LA added to the mix. Delgado opted to prep the singer’s damp strands with Nexxus’ Epic Shine Anti-Humidity Spray, then blow-dried it straight. Next, he “kissed” her hair with a flat iron for “modern sleekness” and added a touch of Nexxus Repair & Nourish Ultralightweight Hair Oil. For extra length, he added in The Hair Shop’s 22” Skinny Clip-Ins hair extensions, and sealed the look with Nexxus Comb Thru Volume Finish Mist Hairspray, a product he likes because it offers “very movable yet controlled hair.”
Musgraves’ makeup artist, Moani Lee, leaned into the minimalist vibe of the hair by creating a soft, silvery smoky eye and a nude lip using Ilia products.
While the singer has yet to fully reveal what she’s been cooking in the studio, judging by the stripped-down, nature-filled setting of her teaser material, it might just be her most personal album yet.