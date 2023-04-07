Wherever you land on the great low-rise denim debate, you can’t deny the early aughts trend is back in full force. Brands like Valentino, Tibi, and Agolde have all added the midriff-baring silhouette to their repertoire — as are A-listers the likes of Dua Lipa, Julia Fox, and one Emma Roberts. In fact, in a recent interview with TZR, the latter actor claims low-slung jeans to be her go-to look for spring and summer.

“I mean, I will say my jeans are getting lower,” says Roberts. “They're slowly getting lower. When I was in my twenties, it was all about mom jeans and I'm having a hard time letting them go. [But] the button of my jeans is no longer above my belly button, so that's new for me.”

Aside from her newfound stance on denim, the actor keeps things pretty classic when it comes to her go-to style essentials. This is probably why her looks always feel so approachable and effortless. “When I'm in a pinch, I'm definitely doing RE/DONE Levi’s denim in a classic blue jean color,” says Roberts in regards to her tried-and-true outfit formula. “[And] a vintage T-shirt, I'm obsessed with vintage. Love a vintage tee and just a black or cream blazer. I feel like that's always the easiest ... and a loafer. That's good for a meeting. Good for seeing friends. You can take it day to night.”

A dedication to versatility certainly translates to Roberts’ footwear, as evidenced in her new collaboration with Crown Vintage, DSW’s in-house shoe line. For the spring collection, which launches April 11, the star selected silhouettes and styles that struck the perfect balance of comfortable and timeless. Think the aforementioned loafers in versatile neutrals, wood-based sandals with a slight platform and chunky heel, and sleek Mary Jane-style flats.

“What I love is a lot of these shoes [in the collection] are heels, but they're actually comfortable heels,” raves Roberts. “For the summer, I'm all about either a sneaker or a comfortable heel. [Almost] every shoe comes in cream, brown, and black so it goes with everything. [As someone who] travels so much, I love having a few pairs of shoes that I can interchange with every outfit.”

With festival season commencing, though, Roberts is adding a few more adventurous pieces to her wardrobe. She explains that she finds herself gravitating towards a very specific and colorful trend like clockwork this time every year. “I always love tie-dye,” she says. “Everyone's always trying to get me out of it, but I love it. So that's a trend for me that will never die.”

Fair enough. Ahead, shop Roberts’ go-to outfit combo, which will surely serve you through spring and well into summer (and beyond).