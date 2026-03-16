The 98th Academy Awards came and went, but now that there’s been a minute to digest all of the looks from the entire night — including those at the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party — one trend kept showing up everywhere like it had its own invitation: the exposed side boob. Celebrities like Emily Ratajkowski and Amelia Gray led the charge on Mar. 15 in daringly low cutout gowns, which highlighted their side silhouette. Ratajkowski, styled by Danielle Goldberg (who was also responsible for Kendall Jenner and Jessie Buckley’s Chanel looks last night), wore a wine-colored velvet cowl-neck look by London based designer Connor Ives. Her side was fully on display.

Gray took a darker route and went for a backless black gown by Revolve Los Angeles’ new namesake line that debuted only last week. Teyana Taylor, who spent the night in back-to-back Chanel looks is also becoming known for getting her hands on early exclusives. And if you had that kind of access to Matthieu Blazy’s viral new Chanel collection, you’d wear it all weekend too. The One Battle After Another actor slipped into a custom open back silver silhouette that accentuated her side naturally.

Zendaya may have skipped the red carpet all together, but she still had her moment on stage while presenting the award for Best Director alongside her co-star, Robert Pattinson. The Drama actor wore a mocha brown asymmetric Louis Vuitton gown featuring a lot of skin. The one shoulder design came equipped with a strikingly tall thigh-high slit and a side peek-a-boo moment of her own.

Keep scrolling to see all of the stylish side boob moments from last night.

Emily Ratajkowski

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In Connor Ives.

Teyana Taylor

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In Chanel.

Amelia Gray

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In Revolve Los Angeles.

Zendaya

In custom Louis Vuitton, Rolex, and Cindy Chao The Art Jewel.

Suki Waterhouse

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

In Tamara Ralph and Messika.

Renate Reinsve

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

In Louis Vuitton.

Lila Moss

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In Fendi.