The 98th Academy Awards took place on Sunday, March 15, and besides finding out who swept all of the categories, there was one very clear winner that ruled the red carpet: thigh-high slit gowns. Stars like Gwyneth Paltrow and Renate Reinsve, who were both in films nominated for major awards — Marty Supreme and Sentimental Value — clearly got the thigh-high memo.

Paltrow showed up wearing a Giorgio Armani Privé ivory silk column gown, which was completely sliced open on the side. Reinsve opted for a striking strapless red Louis Vuitton silhouette, with a cut that was almost as dramatic. But these two weren’t the only ones to test out the risqué, leg-baring look. Last year’s Best Actress winner, Mikey Madison returned to the red carpet in a strapless thigh-high, too. She opted for a strapless burgundy velvet ensemble that gathered at her thigh.

And speaking of exciting returns, Priyanka Chopra Jonas made an appearance at the Dolby Theatre for the first time in nine years, wearing a stunning Dior white gown (she wore another white Dior look just two night prior at the W Magazine and Dior pre Oscars dinner in L.A.). The Quantico alum’s strapless dress featured sharp edged neckline, draping around her midsection, and a black and white ruffled tulle fabric along the thigh-high cut. The last two times Chopra Jonas attended this awards ceremony back in 2016 and 2017, she happened to wear back-to-back white strapless bride-inspired looks as well.

Frankenstein actor, Mia Goth also arrived in a ruffled white Dior number. The brand ambassador, who most likely has Jonathan Anderson on speed-dial at this point, looked like a walking advertisement for the new creative director, with Anderson’s signature ruffled design beautifully on display.

Keep scrolling to see who else rocked the thigh-high gown trend at this year’s Oscars.

Gwyneth Paltrow

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

In Giorgio Armani Privé.

Renate Reinsve

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

In custom Louis Vuitton and Giuseppe Zanotti shoes.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

In Dior and Bvlgari.

Mikey Madison

Lexie Moreland/WWD/Getty Images

In Dior.

Regina Hall

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

In Yara Shoemaker Fall/Winter 2023 Couture.

Mia Goth

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

In custom Dior.

Li Jun Li

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

In Gaurav Gupta, Fope jewely, and Jimmy Choo.