Yes, the 98th Academy Awards are a celebration of the mega-talented performances that lit up the screen over the past year. Jessie Buckley in Hamnet! Emma Stone in Bugonia! Michael B. Jordan in Sinners! But, of course, half of the fun lies in marveling over the swoon-worthy fashion moments from the 2026 Oscars. Just ask red carpet expert Rachel Zoe, who has already selected her best-dressed celebrities on the red carpet Sunday night.

As The Zoe Report’s editor-at-large, Zoe knows a thing or two about red carpet fashion. At Sunday evening’s awards show, held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, she was enamored with many of the night’s standout fashion moments. Her favorite gown of the evening? Teyana Taylor’s custom Chanel dress. Making her Oscars debut, the One Battle After Another actor stunned in a feather-adorned, floor-sweeping design that warrants a double take. Zoe was equally taken with Nicole Kidman’s feather-covered Chanel number.

Below, Zoe shares more her favorite fashion looks seen on the 2026 Oscars red carpet. Don’t be surprised if you find yourself thinking about these outfits all week long.

Nicole Kidman

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“I just think she’s absolute perfection. I love this custom Chanel Couture; I love the beading and the peplum. I just think she looks absolutely flawless. I equally love the feather detail and how it doesn’t overwhelm her. This blush nude color on her is just so dreamy and ethereal. I also like how she kept her hair looking ‘90s bombshell; it’s so of the moment.”

Elle Fanning

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“Elle Fanning gave us a full-on Grace Kelly moment, as she often does, and she looked like an absolute angel in custom Givenchy Couture. Her hair and makeup were perfect, with very simple jewelry. But, again, very old Hollywood Grace Kelly moment in a very Elle Fanning way, which I love so much. She’ll always feel like Princess Aurora to me.”

Teyana Taylor

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“Teyana was my favorite. This custom Chanel was just beyond — there’s nothing I would change about it. I think it was absolute perfection. It was using black-and-white in the most perfect way with the most perfect amount of sparkle, detail, and texture. It was modern Hollywood glamour.”

Emma Stone

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“I think the simplicity of this is what makes this Louis Vuitton dress so spectacular. I’m not going to lie, I would have loved some jewelry on her; an incredible choker would have been amazing, or a very short jewelry moment around her neck. I really think the effortlessness and simplicity of this was very on point.”

Kate Hudson

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“My beautiful friend Kate Hudson was shining like the movie star she is. I love this color on her and the architecture of this custom Armani, and, of course, Kate always gives us the perfect amount of sparkle and glamour.”