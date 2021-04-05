This SAG Awards Beauty Trend Makes For The Perfect Spring Refresh

It’s totally understandable to get the craving for a new look at the beginning of a new season — and as things open up socially this spring and summer, you may find yourself especially ready for a drastic cut or color that gives you a boost of confidence as you reemerge. Sound familiar? Look no further than the 27th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards for a little inspiration before calling up your hairstylist, because some of the most stylish stars proved that short, sleek bobs are still having a moment.

With bangs or without, shoulder-grazing or chin-length, the bob is a mainstay of celebrity beauty — especially when a change is in order (buh-bye extensions). But judging by the best beauty looks from this year’s SAG Awards, a straight, shiny, jaw-length version is the latest way to try it. Just look at Jurnee Smollett, Nicola Coughlan, and Emma Corrin for proof. Each of these on-the-rise actors paired their glamorous SAG fashions with such a style, as opposed to the long, side-swept waves or updos often seen on awards show red carpets.

And they’re not the only ones to go for a dramatic chop: Camilla Cabello, Kaia Gerber, and Ana de Armas have all recently popped up with chin-length or shorter bobs, so it seems like the stars are definitely onto something. As for how can you try out the SAG version, first give your tresses a smoothing blowout. Smollett’s stylist Nikki Nelms recently shared that she uses Maui Moisture Thicken & Restore + Bamboo Fibers Blow Out Mist to get the Lovecraft Country star’s newly snipped strands a sleeker finish. To get a slightly wet, slicked-back look, apply an ultra-shiny gel from the root and after combing it into place, finish it off with a few spritzes of hairspray to keep everything in place.

Need some photo inspiration to take back to your stylist (or save until you’re ready for a statement-making snip)? Ahead see how the three SAG beauties sported their short, sleek bobs for the fete.

Short Sleek Bobs: Jurnee Smollett

Nikki Nelms, who recently freshened up Smollett’s length, also is responsible for her wet-look ‘do at the award show.

Short Sleek Bobs: Nicola Coughlan

The Bridgerton actor’s slicked, jaw-length bob — courtesy of hairstylist Halley Brisker — was the perfect style to go with her dramatic Christian Siriano gown and bold lip.

Short Sleek Bobs: Emma Corrin

The Crown star’s take on the short, sleek bob — styled by by Daniel Martin — was slightly softer, but nonetheless smooth and shiny.