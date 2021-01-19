The post-breakup mini (or sometimes maxi) makeover is practically a rite of passage. Perhaps this is because it's a physical way to exemplify a major life change, or maybe it's the fact that it can give you a boost of extra confidence to move forward — or most likely a bit of both. In any case, it seems as though Ana de Armas' new haircut might just be an example of this age-old, newly-single practice.

The actress has been making waves in Hollywood since her star turn in Blade Runner 2049 (quickly followed by 2019's Knives Out), but she's also become an unlikely hero of quarantine life. The stylish looks she wore during dog walks and essential errands (the coveted tie-dye sweats and flowy dresses paired with cute sneakers) in the earlier pandemic days instantly made her a go-to source of casual outfit inspiration, so of course when she recently popped up in a YouTube live stream dedicated to her friend and fellow Cuban actress Claudia Alvariño, her chic and updated appearance had fans immediately talking (and of course, screen grabbing). Only this time they were checking out something besides her fashion: Her noticeably shorter hair.

In the clip (starting around the 1:24:00 mark), de Armas looked effortlessly stunning in her new dark brown blunt bob with bangs — the style a marked change-up from her previously lighter-toned and collar bone-grazing 'do. Could the cut have anything to do with her alleged newly single status? Considering the fact that over the weekend it was reported that the actress had split with her boyfriend (and quarantine dog walking/coffee buddy) Ben Affleck, it's a strong theory. Then again, the chop could also be for an upcoming role.

No matter what the reason, de Armas' newly cropped locks feel fresh and Parisian. The cut also falls in line with one of the most predicted hair trends for 2021 — chin-length bobs. That said, if this style wasn't already pinned as a potential beauty look for you to consider this year, this just might be a reason to do so. Yet another example of the de Armas impact.