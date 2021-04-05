Every Scene-Stealing Beauty Look From This Year's SAG Awards

The 27th Annual Screen Actors Guild is considered to be an awards show for actors by actors — a celebration of the craft above all else. But that doesn’t mean that any of the presenters or attendees are skimping on the glam. In fact, despite the fact that this year’s show isn’t just virtual, it’s actually been pre-recorded and edited to a bite-sized, hour-long event as a social distancing practice, the stars didn’t hold back when it came to hair, makeup, and nail art. The best beauty looks for the 2021 SAG Awards ranged from clean and classic to cool and creative, with so many ideas to try on your own.

Last year brought so many memorable looks — remember Charlize Theron’s sparkling middle part, Zoe Kravitz’s monochromatic makeup, and Cynthia Erivo’s glittery liner? — and despite posing remotely, this year’s cast of virtual attendees, including Lily Collins, Viola Davis, Cynthia Erivo, Daisy Ridley, and Helen Mirren, were determined to shine just as brightly, regardless of the lack of red carpet.

From Kerry Washington’s bejeweled manicure to Helen Mirren’s petal-hued put, the show’s best beauty looks offered plenty of inspiration for your next excuse to get glam — if only at home for your own enjoyment. See them all ahead.

The 2021 SAG Awards Best Beauty Looks: Mindy Kaling

Mindy Kaling’s makeup artist for the night, Janice Kinjo, said she wanted to “accentuate the modern goddess look.” Kinjo certainly delivered as the actor and presenter’s skin was glowing like no other and topped off with flushed coral cheeks and up-to-there lashes (courtesy of No7 The Full 360 Ultra All-In-One Mascara).

The 2021 SAG Awards Best Beauty Looks: Jamie Chung

Interested in testing out the money piece trend taking over hair salons (and IG feeds) all over? Well, take a page from Jamie Chung’s book. The actor and nominee’s waved hair featured bright blonde front pieces that felt so chic and of-the-moment.

The 2021 SAG Awards Best Beauty Looks: Helen Mirren

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG Awards

The iconic talent and beauty matched her rosy lips and cheeks to her puff-sleeved gown.

The 2021 SAG Awards Best Beauty Looks: Cynthia Erivo

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG Awards

Never one to shy away from a strong beauty statement, Erivo’s multi-colored — and extra-long — manicure added a bit of edge to her angelic Alexander McQueen dress.

The 2021 SAG Awards Best Beauty Looks: Kerry Washington

Washington’s beaded blue look was consistent from head to tip — as seen in her intricate nail art.

The 2021 SAG Awards Best Beauty Looks: Kathryn Drysdale

Shutterstock

The Bridgerton star’s deep plum lip shade contrasted beautifully with her pastel-colored gown.

The 2021 SAG Awards Best Beauty Looks: Amy Adams

Stylist John D. gave Adams’ trademark red hair Veronica Lake-inspired deep side part and soft waves.

The 2021 SAG Awards Best Beauty Looks: Jurnee Smollett

The stunning Lovecraft Country actor paired a slicked-back, jaw-length bob with a graphic eye and soft pink lips and cheeks — all courtesy of Chanel makeup.

The 2021 SAG Awards Best Beauty Looks: Viola Davis

The SAG Award-winning actor’s beauty look was all about ultra lush lashes and a berry-toned lip.