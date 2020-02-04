The bob haircut trend has claimed another celebrity — well, sort of. On Feb. 4, Camila Cabello's short bob took Instagram by surprise, where the star debuted the chin-grazing style to the tune of two million likes. Unlike the musician's regularly long, wavy hair — a look that's quickly become her signature — the mega-short bob ended well above her shoulders.

Cabello did put her own spin on the popular hairstyle, too. Whereas sleek, blunt bobs roared onto the scene back in 2019, the musician traded the pin-straight look for a style that packed natural volume and '20s-inspired waves. A pearl-and-crystal barrette and thick, polished bangs helped the tousled style perfectly frame the star's face.

However, it seems like it isn't a permanent style decision. The IG post's caption explained that the look and animal-print dress are from a music video premiering "very very soon", according to Cabello — who also added that she was currently in London working on her first movie, the upcoming live-action Cinderella. (Later on in the same day, Cabello posted a video online where you can see her trademark long hair peeking out from beneath a scarf, too; so it's likely that the bob cut is a video-exclusive look.)

The rest of the star's original Instagram caption was even more important, though, and one of the first after a short-term break from the platform. "hello!!!! usually when I take these breaks from social media, it’s cause I need some space or time away from it - I think it’s healthy to know when you need time for yourself- that’s been my biggest thing I’ve worked on this year so far is to listen to my intuition and what my mind and body need," Cabello wrote.

