It won't be long before the compulsory before-and-after photos take over your Instagram feed as they tend to do every spring. So, what will the hair trend be in 2020? Woodstock waves or, perhaps, a Miley Cyrus-inspired mullet? Nay, this will be the year of short haircuts with bangs.

If you happen to be looking for a little inspiration for your annual spring transformation, look no further than Taylor Swift's chin-grazing bob with side-swept bangs or Yara Shahidi's voluminous curly fringe.

Bangs have been synonymous with short haircuts since Anna Wintour debuted her iconic pageboy — or since Cleopatra's time, more like — but there are more ways to wear them than with your average bob.

Kerry Washington and Yara Shahidi have been known to sport them with their textured ringlets, for instance, and folks like Zoe Kravitz, Rowan Blanchard, and Cara Delevingne have proven that pixie cuts look even better with a bit of microfringe as well.

Then, there are new ways to wear bangs with bobs: swept to the side all early aughts-like or with long, Bardot-inspired curtain bangs. Ahead, seven styles to inspire your next salon visit, courtesy of Dua Lipa, Carey Mulligan, Rashida Jones, and more.

Straight Across & Curly Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Girls with curls haven't always gotten along with bangs, but they do now that Zendaya, Sandra Oh, Alanna Arrington, and Yara Shahidi have shown that fringe doesn't have to be so darn high maintenance.

Side Swept Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images T. Swift is typically the one setting trends, but the majorly swoopy bangs she sported during Sundance in January threw it back to the early 2000s. You've got to admit they look pretty good with that shaggy, above-the-shoulder bob.

Pixie Fringe Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images This darling pixie gives all new meaning to the term "microfringe." Styling super-short bangs to the side is so yesterday — just ask Kravitz and fellow pixie queens Rowan Blanchard, Michelle Williams, and Cara Delevingne.

Bob With Bangs Dia Dipasupil/WireImage/Getty Images Carey Mulligan demonstrates the 2020 version of a classic bob with fringe, including choppy layers and textured, center-parted, '70s-style curtain bangs.

Long & Bardot-Like V E Anderson/WireImage/Getty Images Speaking of the '70s, Washington's voluminous triangle cut looks even better with long, Bardot-style bangs, swept to either side of her face to join her luscious waves. That's one way to do fringe without making a full commitment.

Over-The-Eyebrow NurPhoto/NurPhoto/Getty Images If Cleopatra were reincarnated in the 21st century, she would be Dua Lipa in 2019. The singer rocked a jet-black bob with blunt, over-the-eyebrow bangs during an Yves Saint Laurent launch party last fall.