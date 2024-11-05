Few feelings ignite more panic than running behind because you don’t know what to wear. File away some fail-safe outfit ideas to fall back on with TZR’s Fashionably Late series, where we tap our favorite tastemakers for the looks they reach for in a rush — and, naturally, the exact products you need to follow suit.

Ciara isn’t afraid to push the envelope with her looks. Entering the limelight at age 16, the Georgia native’s style file is rife with bold, headline-making fashion moments, from her emerald green Peter Dundas gown at the 2019 Met Gala (which boasted hundreds of feathers) to, most recently, the head-to-toe leopard print Zimmermann ensemble she donned in Sept. while stepping out of NBC Studios in New York City. Still, as a mom of four and wife to Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson, the A-lister values a cozy, feel-good outfit. “Being a girl who is always on the go, I love being comfortable,” she tells TZR over the phone. “I always need something that can roll with me as I roll, and there's nothing better than being casually fly, [which] is how I describe it.”

When the WAG is, say, dropping her kids off at school or catching a flight, she consistently turns to one look: an early aughts-inspired velour sweatsuit. She’s specifically fond of the hot pink rhinestone-encrusted style from Bebe (a brand she’s currently partnering with), which feels straight out of the early aughts — or a scene from Mean Girls, to be more exact. “It’s comfortable but also still a bit fashionable,” she says about the two-piece set. “And it checks off all the boxes for a quick throw-on [look], which I love.” An edgy element to every ensemble is something the “1, 2 Step” singer always strives for, too.

At the end of the day, Ciara says she sticks to her fashion philosophy: Not taking too long in the glam process. “I think I've come a long way as it relates to that, but there’s nothing better than being able to walk out the door in your most confident vibe and look,” Ciara explains. “But knowing that I didn’t have to take forever to get it done is something that I love. So that’s always my mission.”

(+) @ciara (+) Courtesy of Bebe INFO 1/2

Fortunately, her new line with Bebe includes a wide range of staples for every type of occasion on the docket. “If you’re a mom or the girl on the go who wants to be casually comfortable, you have that [look in the collection],” she explains, adding that pieces for an interview or business lunch are incorporated into the assortment as well. “Everything you need is in the collection, down to pajamas.”

Without further ado, check out a handful of Ciara’s go-to wardrobe essentials below.