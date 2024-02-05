In case you missed it, Miley Cyrus showed up to the 66th Annual Grammy Awards this evening in the kind of outfit all your colleagues will likely be Slacking about tomorrow morning: a short netted custom Maison Margiela gold number with full coverage only around the bra and underwear lines. Meanwhile, she paired the piece with a velvet stiletto heel version of the brand’s signature cloven toe Tabi pumps. And although the singer certainly made the overall look her own, we can’t help but notice it has more than a few major references baked in.

Perhaps at first glance you might think of Columbian singer Shakira, whose been known to wear more than a few skimpy gilded minis throughout her career (most recently a Di Pesta number in Karol G’s “TGQ” music video) — or even late actress Raquel Welch in peak ‘70s bombshell mode. It could also be argued that the silhouette was a nod to Princess Leia’s iconic scene spent chained to Jabba the Hutt while dressed in a precious metal bikini. Meanwhile, Cyrus’ mega-teased, blown-out hair and bronzy, sun-kissed makeup seemed to be a mash-up of Dolly Parton and Jane Fonda’s great glam hits. Not a bad combo!

(+) Actress Carrie Fisher as 'Princess Leia', 1983 Aaron Rapoport/Corbis Historical/Getty Images (+) Raquel Welch, 1979 Harry Langdon/Archive Photos/Getty Images (+) Jane Fonda, 1979 Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images INFO 1/3

Longtime followers of Cyrus will surely know that this is hardly the first time she’s worn a risqué conversation starter to a nationally televised event. Her infamous beige bra and brief two-piece from the 2013 VMAs, after all, is the stuff of music award show legend. But this time around, much like the star herself, the style statement feels a slight more thoughtful and grown-up — but still up for a fair amount of fun.

Keep scrolling for a closer look at the dress.

Kayla Oaddams/WireImage/Getty Images