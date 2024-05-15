Just as everyone has a favorite Cher song, you also probably have a favorite outfit from the fashion icon. And no matter which era of Cher’s life your favorite look is from, it was most likely created by designer Bob Mackie. The renowned fashion designer first collaborated with Cher in 1967, and since then, he’s crafted some of her most iconic style moments, including her naked dress at the 1974 Met Gala (you know the one). All this to say? It comes as no surprise that on May 13, Cher wore a vintage Bob Mackie bodysuit to celebrate the premiere of Bob Mackie: Naked Illusion, a documentary about his life and the dynamic duo’s decades-long alliance.

On Tuesday evening, Cher joined fellow A-listers like Carol Burnett, RuPaul, Pink, and of course, Mackie himself at The Paley Center For Media in L.A. The “Turn Back Time” singer made the grandest of entrances in an archival cutout-heavy bodysuit that was sourced straight from her performance attire for her 1999 Believe tour. The edgy cutouts on her sultry one-piece were joined by striking leather embellishments as well as a bedazzled chainmail belt that hung low on her waist. The shimmer didn’t stop there (surprise, surprise). The multi-hyphenate styled a metallic silver trench coat topped with rhinestones galore, which added even more shine to the final ‘fit. Her head-turning topper also featured a satin purple lining that peeped out as she strutted across the red carpet. On the accessories front, Cher slipped on sleek black leather boots and a slew of diamond rings to round out her OOTN.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

While Cher tends to reach for ateliers like Versace, Dolce & Gabbana, and Balmain these days, she’ll always have a soft spot for Mackie and his one-of-a-kind creations — and so will we. Even though her latest look isn’t publicly available, you can still get your hands on a Cher-approved Bob Mackie moment at various secondhand stores. Shop the curated edit below for some of our favorite vintage Bob Mackie finds.