Ever since Megan Fox announced she’s expecting another child on Nov. 11, her fans have patiently awaited her first maternity look. ICYMI, six months after wiping her Instagram clean, the multi-hyphenate returned to social media with a striking pregnancy announcement. Instead of donning designer attire, Fox opted out of any clothes — apart from a black tar-like liquid atop her subtle baby bump. On Nov. 24, she finally debuted her initial pregnancy-friendly ‘fit. While shopping at Revolve’s Holiday Shop in L.A., Fox tapped into the celeb-approved burgundy craze in a semi-sheer maternity outfit, which signaled her new sartorial era will be a sultry one (surprise, surprise).

Two weeks after her pregnant pic went viral, Fox was snapped by the paparazzi outside Revolve’s flagship store at the Grove. Before starting her shopping spree, the longtime Revolve enthusiast posed in a monochrome ensemble, starting with a see-through maxi dress. The bold burgundy number featured a high neck, geometric lining, and a stretchy mesh material that cradled her growing baby bump. Given the transparent fabric, the Jennifer’s Body star layered a lacy lingerie set underneath her dress, complete with a triangle bralette and a G-string thong. From there, Fox continued the single-color theme with a leather trench coat in a slightly deeper maroon shade. Following in the footsteps of Hailey Bieber, Elle Fanning, Emily Ratajkowski, and Kim Kardashian (to name a few), she’s the latest A-lister to approve the leather trench trend. Her only accessory was a peep-toe pair of black patent mules — presumably her go-to slip-ons from Tony Bianco. Just like her IG-worthy announcement photo, Fox skipped jewelry altogether. The lack of bling ensured all eyes were on her luxe look.

DIGGZY/Shutterstock / BACKGRID

It’s unclear how far along Fox is in her pregnancy, so stay tuned for her next maternity-wear moment in the coming weeks — or days. In the meantime, channel her most recent outfit via the curated edit below.