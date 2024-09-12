If there’s one tradition you must know before award season picks up speed, it’s that the fashionable fêtes don’t end once the final trophy is presented. As soon as the lights dim inside the sold-out venue, the celebrity guests depart for an equally star-studded after-party or two — a decades-old standard that continued at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards. On September 11, shortly after Taylor Swift took home the coveted Moon Person award for Best Video, A-listers like Sabrina Carpenter, Tyla, and Camila Cabello (to name a few) sped from Long Island’s UBS Arena toward Manhattan. And to no surprise, the fashion muse attendees scheduled an outfit change into their post-show car ride.

As is the case with many award season presentations, following the VMAs, the celebrity set split up to visit their selective soirées. One of the most enviable hotspots of the evening was Electric Lady Studios, where Carpenter and Jack Antonoff hosted their VMAs celebration. The bash’s co-host, Carpenter set the sartorial tone for the party in a semi-sheer vintage mini dress from Gucci by Tom Ford Spring/Summer 1996. Then, Swift arrived at the Greenwich Village recording studio wearing a custom three-piece set from Monse. Topped with cool-toned extraterrestrial embellishments, Swifties suspected the baroque trio was packed with Easter eggs. Zoë Kravitz was also surprisingly in attendance. While she wasn’t spotted at the UBS Arena, the Blink Twice director was snapped by the paparazzi outside Electric Lady Studios, dressed in a luxe all-black look.

In true award show fashion, the applause-worthy attire just kept coming. Keep scrolling for the best after-party looks following the 2024 MTV VMAs.

Sabrina Carpenter

James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

After her hit single “Espresso” won the award for Best Song, Carpenter swapped her archival Bob Mackie gown (originally worn by Madonna in 1991) for a sultrier white number. She posed for photographers in a partially sheer lace mini dress from Gucci by Tom Ford Spring/Summer 1996, her second design sourced from Tab Vintage. Alongside a white lingerie set, Carpenter paired the long-sleeve mini with sky-high Giuseppe Zanotti platform pumps and a top-handle Balmain bag.

Taylor Swift

Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images

In case you missed it, Swift styled three separate looks on Wednesday evening. First, Swift went full pop-punk in a tartan-covered set courtesy Dior Resort 2025. Then, she switched into a rhinestone-covered Monse mini dress. Finally, the VMA winner donned a tapestry-inspired set from Monse Fall/Winter 2024. Extra points for her Vivienne Westwood knee-high boots.

Zoë Kravitz & Jack Antonoff

The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images

One of Swift’s closest friends, Kravitz snuck out of the Electric Lady Studios in an all-black outfit, including a semi-sheer crop top, complementary jeans, an elongated blazer, and slingback kitten heels.

Camila Cabello

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Across town in the East Village, Cabello maintained her all-black streak from earlier in the night in a revealing LBD. The corseted strapless dress was quite a saucy detour from her gothic glam Tony Ward gown.

Tyla

The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images

Even though this was her first VMAs appearance, Tyla looked every bit an award season pro thanks to her distressed denim co-ord at the Electric Lady Studios after-party. The denim theme stretched down to her pointy knee-highs — a vintage pair from El Dante.

Tate McRae

The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images

McRae and The Kid Laroi walked-hand in-hand outside the Greenwich Village affair in seemingly opposite ensembles. McRae, for one, shimmered in an intricately-beaded mini dress with semi-sheer lining, slim straps, and a plunging neckline.

Suki Waterhouse

James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

Instead of ditching her award show-approved ‘fit, Waterhouse arrived at Electric Lady Studios in the same all-black Dolce & Gabbana Fall/Winter 2023 co-ord, complete with a a feathery shawl.

Coco Jones

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images Entertainment

Inside a joint after-party thrown by Island Records, Def Jam Recordings, Mercury Records, and Republic Records, Jones stopped for a photo op in a mesh LBD, paired with a satin balconette bra and a matching micro-mini skirt. On the accessories front, she opted for minimal bling and instead slipped on lace-up sandals.