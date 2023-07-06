Every time Florence Pugh steps on the red carpet, she’s a sight to behold. The star radiates inner confidence and poise, whether she’s walking up the Met Gala steps in a strapless Valentino gown or attending an award show in a sultry Victoria Beckham look. These traits also help the actor pull off any tricky fashion trends with little hesitation. For instance, she’s a natural in donning see-through clothes in public and Pugh proved this in a sheer dress at Valentino’s Fall/Winter 2023 Couture show on July 5. While most people might hesitate to wear such a daring look to an event, the Don’t Worry, Darling star leaned into the risqué nature of the dress by ditching most of her undergarments except black briefs.

The delightfully airy confection came from the label’s previous Spring/Summer 2023 Couture collection and is made from a gauzy fabric in a periwinkle shade. The lightweight material billowed in the wind as Pugh posed for photos outside the Château de Chantilly. And given her seemingly big smile for the cameras, we likely assume the actor was feeling herself in the outfit. For some finishing touches, Pugh opted for a bag and pumps from Valentino as well as jewelry from Tiffany & Co.’s plant-inspired Victoria collection.

Of course, this isn’t the first time Pugh has freed the nips for a special occasion. Back in March, she tapped into the alluring look via a shimmery sheer skirt at Valentino’s Fall/Winter 2023 show. The previous year, she wore not one but two “naked” pieces, including an off-the-shoulder gown to the 79th Venice International Film Festival and a pink tulle number to Valentino’s Fall/Winter 2022 Couture show. The latter design, in particular, started trending on the internet after Pugh shut down naysayers who shamed her for showing her breasts.

“What’s been interesting to watch and witness is just how easy it is for men to totally destroy a woman’s body, publicly, proudly, for everyone to see ...,” she wrote in an Instagram post back in July 2022. “Why are you so scared of breasts? Small? Large? Left? Right? Only one? Maybe none?”

Clearly, the actor didn’t let the negativity get to her, as she continues to embrace one gorgeous sheer gown after another.

Since Pugh’s purple Valentino dress is a couture piece, it won’t be so easily available to shop. However, we did find similar light and floaty styles ahead that you can wear to your next soirée.