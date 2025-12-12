Has there ever been a better excuse to give yourself a makeover than the changing of the seasons? The weather heating up or cooling off might be the single biggest driver of image overhauls (except for maybe a handful of major life events). And when that seasonal change is fall turning into winter, those makeovers tend to take the form of moodier, chillier colors: In our wardrobes, our makeup, and of course, our hair.

“Winter always brings a shift in the way hair color looks and feels,” says Natalia Rojas, a senior colorist at NYC THE TEAM. “Everything gets a little richer, a little softer, and a little more intentional.” While that often means going darker, that isn’t always the case: Switching to a cooler undertone or swapping out dramatic highlights for subtler, more blended ones are also great ways to winterize your hair color.

Ahead, Rojas, L’Oréal Professionnel Ambassador Min Kim, and Schwarzkopf lead stylist Wendy Burns share the winter 2026 hair color trends that will be flooding our feeds and dominating the mood boards this season. Their picks include a cool, purple-tinged red, a frosty blonde with Old Hollywood vibes, and candy-coated shades of brown. Keep reading to learn more.

Wintery Wine

If there’s one hair color to rule them all this winter, it’s wine red. All three experts cited the plum- or berry-inflected hue as among this season’s hottest. “It’s a statement shade, but not a loud one,” says Rojas.

“The color has depth and shine, and it shifts beautifully depending on lighting.” Wine reds are particularly “stunning on deeper skin tones and clients with neutral to cool undertones,” says Kim, as well as natural brunettes (“the depth adds richness”). The multi-dimensional weaving of the colors makes this one a great choice for textured hair, too, since “the tone enhances definition and shine,” she adds.

In-salon, Kim says to “request a deep red-violet reflect that sits somewhere between berry and wine;” at home, if you have natural dark brown hair, Burns suggests Schwarzkopf Keratin Color in 1.8 Ruby Noir. Just know that this is one color that comes with upkeep: “Reds require commitment. Expect to refresh the regrowth and gloss every four to six weeks to maintain vibrancy,” says Kim. And “home care is essential; sulfate-free, color-protective products like the L’Oréal Professionnel Vitamino Color Spectrum range are a must to keep color looking rich and vibrant.”

Gourmand Browns

These shades melt in your strands, not in your hands: The brunettes of winter 2026 are reminiscent of sweet treats. For those with naturally dark hair looking to go lighter and brighter – but not full-on blonde – Kim recommends “frosted hazelnut,” a “dimensional, soft-focus brunette that blends cool hazelnut ribbons with subtle icy reflect. It gives brunettes that wintery luminosity; think natural depth with a light-catching halo effect.” To get this look, “Ask for a brunette balayage with soft, cool hazelnut accents and diffused ribbons around the face,” she says.

For natural brunettes seeking richness without going red, Rojas suggests “teddy brown,” which she describes as a warm and cozy color “with hints of caramel and cocoa — the kind of shade that feels instantly polished.” Particularly flattering on those with warm and neutral undertones and a great pick for wavy and curly textures, “It’s a brunette color with depth, but not heaviness,” says Rojas. “The subtle warmth gives hair movement and softness without obvious highlights.” When requesting this one at the salon, ask for “a soft, warm brown with gentle caramel dimension, blended enough to feel natural.”

Shades of Black

Winter is prime time for the deepest of hair colors, and this year, Kim is seeing midnight espresso. “A glossy, multidimensional black with hints of cool brown and soft blue undertones,” she particularly likes this one for those with deeper skin tones and “anyone with cool or neutral undertones.” It’s also great for those who want to switch things up without lifting their natural base. “It’s dramatic, but softer than a flat, inky black, giving it a modern, high-fashion winter vibe,” she says. Ask your colorist for “a cool, high-shine brunette-black with subtle reflect.” While the color tends to fade relatively quickly, you don’t have to stress too hard about booking a follow-up appointment with your colorist; “the grow-out is very soft,” she says.

For maximum drama, Burns suggests midnight black. With “next-level richness” and a cool undertone, this color “creates a sophisticated, elegant look” on those with cool undertones in particular; bonus points if you have naturally dark hair. In the salon, Burns says to simply ask for “cool black shade;” at home, Schwarzkopf’s Keratin Color in 1.1 Midnight Black can help you achieve the shade (and offers total gray coverage, too).

Icy Beige Blondes

Paging Alfred Hitchcock: This winter, the trendiest blondes are decidedly chilly. Rojas cites “frosted pearl, which she describes as “a cool, glowy blonde that’s lighter than beige, but softer than classic platinum,” while Kim is seeing iced chestnut blonde, a blend of “soft beige, pale honey, and icy champagne tones” that gives warmer blondes a seasonally-appropriate cool-down with “luxe, expensive-looking” results.

Both hues are ideal for those starting with naturally dark blonde to light brown hair. Whether you request the “cool blonde with a soft, pearly tone” of frosted pearl or the “creamy beige-blonde glaze” of iced chestnut blonde, note that the key to nailing the color lies in the highlights. Or, perhaps more accurately, the (visible) lack thereof — both experts underscore the importance of blending in these shades. “Nothing too high contrast,” says Kim. And brace yourself for some upkeep: “Glossing every six to eight weeks keeps the beige tones in that sweet spot,” for iced chestnut blonde, according to Kim. “Not too warm, not too ashy.” For frosted pearl, “regular root touch-ups and toning appointments are essential, along with moisture treatments to keep the hair healthy,” says Rojas.