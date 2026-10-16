When it comes to Megan Thee Stallion’s hair ethos, the only through-thread is “immaculately executed and looks amazing.” While she is the hot girl coach — high priestess of bold sensuality and queen of bombshellery — the rapper is by no means beholden to sexiness. She’ll happily dip into the nerdy, the spooky, and the little bit kooky; or, conversely, classic refined elegance. Case in point: The sophisticated French Twist she just donned for InStyle’s Imagemaker Awards.

For the Oct. 15 event, held in Los Angeles, Meg hit the red carpet in an ensemble from Robert Wun’s Fall/Winter 2026 Couture collection: A sharply tailored suiting-inspired set in an icy gray tone. To amp up the “chairwoman of the board” vibes of the ‘fit, the star’s longtime hairstylist, Kellon Deryck, crafted an elegant French Twist, featuring immaculately tucked ends and a swooping curl at the side. The chic hairstyle looked equal parts Golden Age movie star and ‘90s corporate baddie.

To complement the sleek ‘do, makeup artist Diana Shin created a signature high-glam Megan Thee Stallion beat, the centerpiece of which was razor-sharp winged eyeliner with plenty of lashes. On her nails, the rapper wore a “tuxedo” French manicure, with a glossy black base and sharp, angular white tips.

(+) Chloe Kern/WireImage/Getty Images (+) Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images INFO 1/2

The French Twist is having a bit of a renaissance, with stars like Tessa Thompson, Chappell Roan, and Margot Robbie hitting red carpets in updated takes on the classic style. And it’s not hard to see why — as Meg just demonstrated, the tidy, elegant coiffure instantly elevates just about every look (even the ones that were already flawless).