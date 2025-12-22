It’s always fun to return to the predictions of yore (read: this time last year) to see what you got right and wrong. In looking ahead to the trendiest haircuts of 2025, TZR anticipated a year filled with bobs — both sleek and textured — long, loose layers, and curly bangs. Indeed, much of, if not most, of that forecast came to fruition. Some high-profile examples: Lily Collins cutting what might be her sharpest bob to date, while Hailey Bieber went tousled; everyone at the LACMA Gala wearing waves; and breakout star Chase Infiniti regularly rocking perfectly coiled bangs (to name a few).

Of course, the only thing more fun than checking predictions is making them. Ahead of the new year, TZR asked pro hairstylists to share which hair cut and color trends they think will be all over our feeds — on both celebrities and us regular folks — in 2026. Their answers include more flipped-out, ‘90s supermodel-inspired bobs, bold hair color choices that fly directly in the face of the subtle, painterly highlights that have dominated dye jobs for the last several years, and fluffy, effortless bangs and layers. Read on for the full breakdown.

Bobs With Body

According to our experts, the bob will continue to be the trendiest haircut into 2026. The appeal of the cut lies in its “clean, structured shape, which offers a chic, yet low-maintenance look,” says hairstylist Nick Stenson. It’s an especially appealing option for those ready to book a “new year, new me” haircut appointment. “It pairs perfectly with cold-weather layers and feels like a refreshing reset going into the new year,” says Stenson.

Stanley Nolan, a cosmetologist and beauty education specialist with the Ogle School, sees one bob style in particular having a big year. “The textured French bob is a take on the classic French bob with intentionally flipped ends,” she explains. “It’s like if a Parisian bob met a subtle ‘90s flip. It maintains the effortlessness of the clean French bob but makes it fresher and playful.” It’s a particularly flattering look for “people with defined cheekbones, strong jawlines, or heart-shaped faces,” she adds.

For a French bob, “tell your stylist you want it to have light movement and an outward flick at the tips,” says Nolan. “Make sure it doesn’t feel too blunt.” Whichever bob style you choose — be it micro, a lob, or something in between — be prepared for some upkeep. Both stylists say you’ll need trims every six to eight weeks.

Color Drenching

Years of balayage dominance may be coming to a close, as Nolan predicts “color drenching” to trend in 2026. With “color-drenching,” the “hair is saturated in a highly pigmented shade from roots to tips, with no added dimension, as if your whole head had been dipped in the color,” she explains. This dye trend can work for any skin tone or base shade, for the simple fact that it can be applied to really any color. “What’s cool about color drenching is that you can do it with any shade,” she says, so you can just pick the one you like best. “The method turns any color into a high-impact statement,” including “deep orangey-reds, sultry blacks, and silvery platinums,” to name a few.

One potential downside to “color drenching”? This high-impact approach to color is also high maintenance. “Expect more frequent refreshes for this style,” says Nolan. “High-pigment shades fade the fastest and most will need a gloss or toner every four to eight weeks to keep the color saturated. Depending on the contrast between your roots and the shade you choose, you’ll need to get that touched up, too.”

Curtain Bangs

On the fringe front, Stenson is going with curtain bangs. They “add instant shape to the hair,” and provide “an effortless, ‘grown-in’ look.” They’re super flattering (working with all face shapes, he says) and “are a great choice for those with fine or thin hair who are looking to bring some volume to their look.”

It perhaps goes without saying, but as tempting as it might be to grab a pair of shears and cut your own curtain bangs in a moment of “I need a transformation” passion, it’s best to book an appointment with a pro. And come prepared: “I always recommend bringing a reference photo to your hair appointment to help display the look you want to achieve to your stylist,” says Stenson. “For this look specifically, I’d ask for a texturizing cut so the bangs don’t look heavy or blocky. Your stylist will also need to assess the density of your hair to ensure the bangs are proportionate to your face.”

Once your stylist gives you the curtain bangs of your dreams, you can expect to undertake some moderate styling and maintenance. “If you want the bangs to sit correctly around your face, this will require weekly light styling with a round brush and blow dryer,” says Stenson. He recommends going in for trims every four to six weeks or so, but “the good news is, curtain bangs grow out softly, so if you need to skip a trim, you can easily maintain your look at home with some volume spray and hot tools.”

High-Contrast Roots

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

High-contrast roots are exactly as the name implies: “When your grown-out roots are visible on purpose. Instead of blending new growth, this style spotlights the sharply contrasting root shade as part of the whole look,” says Nolan. “It adds dimension without highlights because the root shade will act like a natural shadow.”

This trend works well with any length or haircut, and it’s a great choice for those with naturally dark hair — “dark roots create instant depth against lighter tones,” explains Nolan — as well as anyone who already embraces unintentional visible regrowth. Just ask your colorist for “a darker root shade that stays visible,” with a brighter or lighter tone from the midlengths to ends. “Make sure you mention that you want the contrast to look intentional, not blended.”

The New Shag

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Situated somewhere between Farrah Fawcett Hair and jagged, rock and roll shag are the shags of 2026. This is a “tousled shag cut with texture, airy movement, and modern volume,” says Nolan. “Instead of harsh and choppy, this is a strategic and feathered look.” It’s a great cut for folks with thick hair — the strategic layers remove weight while lifting and shaping — and it’s relatively low maintenance. “Because the layers are soft, feathered, and diffused, the shape holds better than a classic shag,” says Nolan. “The cut is meant to grow out gracefully, so a trim somewhere between every eight to twelve weeks should do the trick.”