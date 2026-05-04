While it’s been nearly four years since tennis superstar Serena Williams packed away her racquet for the last (?) time, one thing she hasn’t stopped serving up is hair inspo. Since retiring from the sport, the 23-time Grand Slam winner has been working hard as a mother, entrepreneur, and woman-about-town — always in fabulous blowouts, knotless box braids, and the silkiest of silk presses. That follicular versatility was on full display in New York City this weekend, where Williams donned not one, but two mood-board-worthy blonde hairstyles.

On May 2, Williams stepped out in Times Square alongside husband Alexis Ohanian. For the outing, the athlete paired her sculptural ruched mini dress with black tights and ash blonde curls, the latter styled by Angela Meadows. The tight tendrils perfectly showcased the dimensional tones of the hair color: A mix of platinum, beige, and dark blonde hues, all leaning on the cooler side. (Her chocolate-brown makeup, by artist Adjinaya, also leaned into the chilly vibes.)

The following day, Williams attended Anna Wintour's annual pre-Met Gala dinner in a shimmery red sequined gown, bleached brows, and a loosely curled blonde blowout. This second look was a spot-on example of the trending neutral blonde look. As hairstylists told TZR earlier in the year, more neutral-leaning shades of blonde — such as the not-too-icy, not-too-buttery “Vintage Blonde” and the bright and creamy “Vanilla Silk” — are big this season. As color expert Richy Kandasamy noted, this spring, “we’re craving dimension that feels breathable.”

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With the Met Gala red carpet rapidly approaching, it’s safe to assume that Williams’ blonde ambition in the Big Apple has only just begun — and I, for one, can’t wait to see what she comes up with for fashion and beauty’s biggest night.