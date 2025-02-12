Since early last year, countless celebrities have been embracing the bob as an effortlessly chic way to wear their hair. From Lupita Nyong’o to Keke Palmer to Kendall Jenner and beyond, your favorites stars continue to prove that shorter styles don’t have to be boring. But there’s one A-lister who’s risen above the others in terms of showing major versatility, switching up her shoulder-length bob from one red carpet event to the next — each time with its own distinctive vibe. Selena Gomez has gone from curved to flippy to Old Hollywood-inspired, and now she’s once again proving that the options are endless with beach waves that feel so easy breezy.

While attending the Santa Barbara Film Festival on Feb. 9, the Emilia Pérez star fittingly greeted the Southern California beach town with her bob in the kind of bent waves that result from air-drying hair after a dip in the ocean. A little bit fluffy and more voluminous with an effortlessly tousled texture, Gomez’s hair paired perfectly with her white Magda Butrym mini dress to create a more laid-back feel than you see at some other award shows.

Chelsea Guglielmino/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The actor, who took home the festival’s prestigious Virtuosos Award, once again turned to celebrity hairstylist Renato Campora for the latest rendition of her ever-changing bob. Although Campora did not share the details of just how he achieved these beachy waves, you can get a similar effect a few ways. For a heatless option, you can section wet hair down the middle, creating a French braid on either side and then unraveling them once dry. You could also run a flat iron over small, twisted sections of hair, finishing with a texturizing spray for that fresh from the sea-like finish.

As evidenced by the way Gomez styled her wavy bob, this is a style that can easily be dressed up or down. It can make more formal attire feel a little less fussy, yet also makes a basic ensemble a bit more interesting. It’s an easy way to freshen up your bob if you’ve been in the mood for a little change of pace — plus beach waves always create the kind of casually cool look that never goes out of style and the Only Murders in the Building star exemplifies this beautifully.