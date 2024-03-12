Just when you thought Hollywood had hit its maximum capacity for chic, short haircuts, here comes Kerry Washington with the best one yet. Debuted just a day before the 2024 Oscars at the ceremony’s Chanel x Variety V.I.P. dinner, the wedge-style bob might go down as one of her coolest hair moments ever — and that’s really saying something. The bob clears Washington’s shoulders by at least two inches, parted straight down the middle so the large, beachy waves can fall on either side of her face curtain-style. It feels at once extremely now and totally timeless, which happens to be Washington’s aesthetic wheelhouse. And if the absolute tidal wave of celebrity bobs from the past few months haven’t convinced you to try the chop yourself, the UnPrisoned star’s newest look likely will.

While the ever-experimental Washington loves to play with cool wigs, feed-in braids, and colorful extensions, her chop is absolutely seems like real deal. Created by celebrity artist Takisha Sturdivant-Drew, the professional showed off Washington’s natural, un-styled hair on Oscars night that proves it. When not curled or waved, the star’s ends hit her collarbone. This would fit right in with the length seen at the Chanel dinner.

But as previously mentioned, there’s a reason why Washington is such a beloved beauty icon — she’s always changing it up. For the big Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty, she and Sturdivant-Drew transformed the bob into a long, flowing ponytail with the help of extensions from the stylist’s own line, TSD Hair.

Of course, Washington’s far from the only A-lister opting for a sleek, short haircut right now. Just days ago, Gigi Hadid unveiled her own shoulder-clearing crop, which followed similar looks from Gabrielle Union, Sydney Sweeney, Beyoncé, Jennifer Aniston, and so many more. In fact, you could call it the single biggest beauty trend of the year so far — absolutely no one is impervious to the look’s allure and charm.

Washington’s Oscar night quick-change, though, proves that opting for a major haircut doesn’t mean you have to wear your hair short all the time. With extensions and wigs more accessible than ever, the options are truly unlimited.