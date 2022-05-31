It’s safe to say that Selena Gomez is in her TikTok era. The star and Rare Beauty founder has been quite active on the platform lately, churning out everything from beauty tutorials to funny lip-sync videos. She recently shared her luxury skin care routine, which featured high-end brands such as Dior and La Mer and totaled over $400. There’s no doubt that she’s absolutely glowing by the end of the clip, but fans were pleased to see Gomez drop a budget-friendly skin care routine in which she shared her favorite CVS beauty products.

The TikTok — which was shared three days ago and has already racked up nearly 7 million watches — takes viewers through Gomez’s skin care lineup that she’s “used all week.” “All products found at CVS,” she wrote at the top of the video. In the caption, she added: “Super affordable and works!”

She starts off with the Urban Hydration Aloe Vera Gel Facial Mask, a lightweight gel formula that helps replenish and hydrate the skin (plus, it’s from a Black-owned brand). She removes the mask using a pink microfiber towel, which she confirmed in a comment reply was also purchased at CVS. Gomez then cleanses her face with the Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Hyaluronic Acid Cleansing Gel, once again using the towel to remove the product.

Her next step is the Vichy Pureté Thermale Perfecting Facial Toner followed by the routine’s one and only high-end product, the Caudalie Resveratrol Lift Firming Eye Gel-Cream. Gomez finishes things off with the Neutrogena Bright Boost Face Serum with Neoglucosamine, a brightening serum that helps even skin tone and improve texture.

Unsurprisingly, fans have been super appreciative of Gomez’s affordable recommendations. “Can we talk about how nice this is that she’s actually sharing products that don’t cost a fortune?” one user shared. “Thank you for caring about every budget!🥺” said another.

Ready to save some coin? Ahead, shop Selena Gomez’s favorite skin care products that won’t break the bank.

We at TZR only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.