Sydney Sweeney seems like the kind of eternal optimist who can make the best out of any situation: stuck in line at the DMV, holding your hand through a painful tattoo, or waiting it out overnight at the airport. On Wednesday night, Sweeney and her glam team (who are also some of her closest friends) suffered the ultimate travel indignity — an unexpected overnight stay at the airport. But rather than go off on the airline, Sweeney took it all in stride and used it as an opportunity for a bit of self-care. Sydney Sweeney donned eye masks as she curled up on an airport-issued cot after a brutal eight-hour series of flight delays. Giddy and delirious from the long day (and night), she and her makeup artist and hairstylist settled in for the evening — but made took measures to make sure that delicate undereye skin would look as bright and refreshed as it would if she spent that night at a five-star hotel rather than across from the pretzel stand in Terminal C.

The Euphoria star took fans along on the airport journey via her Instagram Story, captioning a shot of the trio huddled together, “Slumber party!” While she didn’t specifically identify the brand of the gold, half-moon masks under her eyes, she’s raved about Peter Thomas Roth’s 24K Gold Pure Luxury Lift & Firm Hydra-Gel Eye Patches before — and the patches she’s wearing at the airport sure look similar.

Formulated with collagen, caffeine, and actual colloidal gold to deflate puffiness, add radiance, and smooth lines, the eye masks are among Peter Thomas Roth’s signature products — and with good reason. “I always, every single morning, use eye gel masks,” she told Byrdie late last year. “Right now, I'm obsessed with the Peter Thomas Roth ones—either the gold ones or the blue ones. But every morning, no matter what I'm doing, I put those on.” In fact, in a TikTok of Sweeney posted to HBO Max’s account, she says that her typical skin care process isn’t too dissimilar from her Euphoria character’s infamously lengthy routine — Cassie wears Peter Thomas Roth eye masks too, albeit the green Cucumber De-Tox iteration.

While it’s yet to be revealed if Sweeney and her team ever managed to arrive at their final destination (come on, United!), at least her skin will be flawless regardless. Below, shop Sweeney’s favorite undereye masks for a refreshed glow.

