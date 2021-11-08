Sure, in the winter you no longer have to slather sunscreen all over your legs and arms every single day to decrease the possibility of getting a painful sunburn (unless of course, you reside somewhere where the sun shines year-round). But, there are other body concerns that arise during the colder months — the most common being dry, flaky skin. Therefore, it’s important to implement certain body care essentials that’ll keep your skin feeling oh-so soft this upcoming season.

These days, it’s easy to craft a well-rounded body care regimen — thanks to the influx of brands releasing new formulas. But where does one start? Well, first, you’ll want to begin your regimen by sloughing away dead skin via a body scrub. Next up is your wash which, of course, works to cleanse the skin (bonus points if you choose one with a lovely scent).

After your shower routine comes your trusty lotion or cream. What’s the different you ask? Well, the former is a lighter formula infused with higher water content, while the latter is a bit richer and made with more oil (usually 50% oil and 50% water). Regardless of which type you pick, these work to seal in moisture and prevent dryness. Lastly, consider trying out a buzzy body oil. Note: While it can vary depending on the product, the general rule of thumb is to apply oil after a moisturizer. This is because your oil is typically more occlusive — meaning, it creates a barrier on top of the skin to prevent moisture from getting out.

Now that you have a good idea of how to best curate a body routine, below shop 10 products to add to it. Hello, soft winter skin.

