Tatcha is one of the biggest names in the beauty biz, famous for its delightfully luxurious and impossibly chic products. The skin care brand was founded in 2009 by Vicky Tsai, who left her decade-long career in corporate America to "choose happiness" and try something new. Flash forward to today, and Tatcha’s best-selling products are loved by everyone from Selena Gomez to Meghan Markle. It’s of the most buzzed-about brands in the beauty aisle, and with so many cult-favorite formulas that have earned a nearly perfect five-star review, it can be hard to choose the best Tatcha products to try for yourself.

All of the brand’s skin care products are brought to life at the Tatcha Institute in Kyoto, Japan, where scientists get creative by fusing historic Japanese traditions with modern ingredients — and housing them in packaging reminiscent of artwork. Each product contains the brand's proprietary Hadasei-3™ complex, inspired by the superfood-rich Japanese diet. More specifically, the exclusive formula comprises green tea, rice, and red algae, a trio with an abundance of skin-loving superfoods, amino acids, and AHAs. Not to mention its sleek and colorful packaging make its offerings a go-to for beauty lovers who love to adorn their bathrooms with products that are as chic as they are effective. Be honest, you’ve wanted at least one Tatcha product for the aesthetic (and who can blame you?).

Keep scrolling to shop the top 10 best-selling — and top-rated — Tatcha products, including a brightening eye cream, a must-have lip mask for parched pouts, and so much more.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.