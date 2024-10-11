If you can’t remember the last time you experienced a manicure inspiration dry spell, you have TikTok’s lightening speed algorithm to thank. With new of-the-moment shades, nail art designs, and shapes dominating your FYP for a mere few days before they disappear for the next flavor of the week, you’re never short of options. It makes figuring out which reference videos to show at the salon exciting, albeit a bit stressful. Will your current choice be next week’s news by the time you’re sitting in your nail tech’s chair on the weekend? At the end of the day, it comes down the biggest factor in determining how to do your nails is picking whatever look you feel like. But arguably, you’ll never go wrong with a classic. Take Selena Gomez’s lip gloss nails, for example.

While the actor’s cherry cider, toffee, and metallic brown nails have been at the top of everyone’s fall manicure mood boards, Gomez pared things back for an Oct. 10 photocall stop in London as part of the Emilia Perez press tour. In lieu of the seasonal hues she’s been wearing as of late, the actor went with a sheer pink “lip gloss” shade. She stuck with her now-signature almond shape and appears to have sealed the polish with a shiny top coat for an extra glossy finish. The combination is subdued, but still packs a major punch — especially when it’s paired with her voluminous blowout, smoked-out cat-flick liner, and glistening nude lip.

Dave Benett/Getty Images

The neutral manicure also perfectly complements the giant hammered, gold brass Schiaparelli ring the actor wore, which features a giant eyeball with crystal-embellished lashes. Her go-to makeup artist Hung Vanngo shared a closeup of her statement accessory and lip gloss nails in a gallery of BTS shots from their glam session on Instagram.

While the sheer, shiny pink nail polish shade is now a bonafide classic for anyone in the mood for a neutral manicure that’s a little more elevated than traditional nude, it first came to public consciousness in the winter of 2023 as a TikTok trend. It just goes to show that certain looks are so much more than social media aesthetics and will therefore transcend algorithms – only if you’re like Gomez and keep wearing them long after they’re dominating your feed. So if there’s a certain manicure style you just can’t quit right now, just don’t give up on it.