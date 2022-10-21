The cast of And Just Like That... is current filming Season 2, so you already know it’s going to be a stylish affair. The behind-the-scenes photos are now rolling in, offering fans a sneak peek of the imitable outfits from the forthcoming episodes of the Sex and the City reboot. The most recent sighting from the set of And Just Like That... featured a pair of impossible-to-miss, pink satin pumps on Sarah Jessica Parker (aka Carrie Bradshaw). She wore Roger Vivier’s classic I Love Vivier silhouette that features a unique design, which resembles the top of a heart — a signature for the label’s Creative Director Gherardo Felloni.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the satin pumps weren’t the only statement-making qualities in Parker’s outfit. The entire look was anything but conventional. She wore a cobalt blue satin blouse with a built-in necktie and she picked out a pair of army green balloon pants as her bottoms. To complete the ensemble, she accessorized with a large, jewel-bedazzled statement ring, which was perfectly on-trend, BTW, and a thin gold chain necklace around her neck. Given that she was on set filming, this whole outfit could very well be a look Carrie wears in an episode, though where Parker’s personal style starts and where Carrie ends is hard to decipher. (This OOTD feels on trend for both people!)

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

It’s no secret that Parker has a personal affinity for pink shoes, though. Take for instance the vibrant pumps she wore to the Hocus Pocus 2 premiere about a month ago, or the ones she wore at the And Just Like That... Season 1 premiere. But the actor’s personal preferences aside, all the BTS shots that have been released so far suggest that Carrie can’t get enough of the Barbiecore-inspired hue. For further proof, take a look at another one of Parker’s on-set looks, below, which can be best described as peak Barbiecore.

James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

Parker’s exact shoes are not available at the moment, but you can shop a very similar pair of satin heels from the star’s own brand, SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker, instead. Then, peruse similar clothing and accessory options that will help you recreate Parker’s entire outfit.

